BPL | Twitter reacts as Sylhet Strikers beat Durdanto Dhaka in the wooden spoon battle
After an excellent performance by Rejaur Raja (3/20) restricted Durdanto Dhaka to 124 in the first innings, Sylhet Strikers ensured they came away with a five wicket win. Usman Qadir (2/16) and Shoriful Islam (3/27) created some havoc in the second innings, but Sylhet were able to see the game out.
Being forced to bat first in the battle of the wooden spoon, Durdanto Dhaka got a stable start despite losing Sabbir Hasan in the first over. Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan were unbothered by the early blow and were flamboyant in their approach against the new ball. Both batters extracted 19 and 13 runs respectively off the third and fourth over to blaze the path for a 52-run powerplay. The pair went on to orchestrate a 78-run second wicket partnership before Saif was outsmarted in the eleventh over falling nine runs short of a half-century. Eventually, Naim (36) and Alex Ross followed suit in the next consecutive overs with Dhaka’s score reading 98/4 in 14 overs. Subsequently, Rejaur Rahman Raja ran riot in the death overs claiming three scalps to restrict Dhaka to 124/8 in 20 overs.
Unlike the opposition, the Sylhet Strikers got off to a poor start after losing three wickets inside the field restrictions, courtesy of Shoriful Islam asking the right questions consistently. Surprise opener for the day, Samit Patel was plumb in front in the first over with Harry Tector and Zakir Hasan flashing outside the off stump to throw away their wickets. However, with Najmul Hossain Shanto taking the attack to the hosts, Sylhet were able to accumulate 41 off the first six overs. Just when it appeared that the Strikers would run away with the game, Usman Qadir produced a magical spell to send both Shanto (33) and Mohammad Mithun (17) packing. However, needing to score at under a run a ball for the last ten overs, the incoming Benny Howell (30*) Ryan Burl (29*) ensured that there were no more hiccups as the visitors came away with a five wicket win.
Sylhet Strikers Have Won A Do Or Die Match Aginst Dhaka By 4 Wickets 💥🔥 #bbtvi#BPL2024 #drakevideo pic.twitter.com/XnjzRapwNC— Waleed Haider (@WaleedH93658902) February 7, 2024
Great spell!
Fantastic spell Shoriful Islam 3/27 and @Qadircricketer 2/16.@DurdantoDhaka#BPL2024 #DRDvSS— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 7, 2024
Best performances!
BPL 2024 24th Match, Dhaka— Saheel Shareef (@SaheelShareef25) February 7, 2024
Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strickers
Durdanto Dhaka 124-8(20)
Sylhet Stickers 129-5(19)
Best Performers!!!
1.Najmul Shanto scored 33(25)
2.Benny Howell scored 30(26)
3.Shoriful Islam picked 3 wickets.
Sylhet Strickers won by 5 wickets✅#BPL2024 #BPL pic.twitter.com/nC1QrXq1n6
:O
আজও দুর্দান্ত ঢাকার হয়ে উড়ন্ত সূচনা এনে দিয়েছেন নাইম শেখ। ❤️— Durdanto Dhaka (@DurdantoDhaka) February 7, 2024
ব্যাট থেকে এসেছে 3️⃣6️⃣ রান 🏏#BPL2024 #DurdantoDhaka #AmarDhaka #জিতবেঢাকাপারলেঠেকা #আমরাঢাকাইয়া pic.twitter.com/1F6mMdeS83
:|
দলের হয়ে সর্বোচ্চ ৪১ রানের ইনিংস খেলেছেন ঢাকাইয়া সাইফ হাসান 🏏👏#BPL2024 #DurdantoDhaka #AmarDhaka #জিতবেঢাকাপারলেঠেকা #আমরাঢাকাইয়া pic.twitter.com/Ux08L5lNba— Durdanto Dhaka (@DurdantoDhaka) February 7, 2024
BPL has all ups and downs!
It's really Unpredictable Series. Hard to Judge. #BPL 2 Minutes Prayers For People Who Placed Over Runs for Durdanto Dhaka Team. 🙏🏻— Cricket Trader (@sillusillu) February 7, 2024
Good game!
BPL 2024 24th Match, Dhaka— Saheel Shareef (@SaheelShareef25) February 7, 2024
Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strickers
Durdanto Dhaka 124-8(20)
Sylhet Stickers 129-5(19)
Best Performers!!!
1.Najmul Shanto scored 33(25)
2.Benny Howell scored 30(26)
3.Shoriful Islam picked 3 wickets.
Sylhet Strickers won by 5 wickets✅#BPL2024 #BPL pic.twitter.com/nC1QrXq1n6
God comes first!
❤️🤲 #Ahmadshahzad #BPL2024 @iamAhmadshahzad @AhmadArmy__19 @lalakha62506550 @Faridkhan pic.twitter.com/ezxM2RsMmR— Shazia khan (@Bashardost24243) February 7, 2024
Superstar of BPL!
THE CRAZE OF RIZWAN IN THE BPL 🥵 #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/x0UtUhlFkg— Rizwan Babar Army (@RizwanBabarArmy) February 7, 2024
He's love!
Muhammad Rizwan ❤ @iMRizwanPak#BPL2024 #Rizwan #BabarAzam #PSL9pic.twitter.com/csT1O2T3H2— Muhammad Yasir (@iMYasirIkram) February 7, 2024