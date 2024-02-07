‌BPL | Twitter reacts as Sylhet Strikers beat Durdanto Dhaka  in the wooden spoon battle

Unlike the opposition, the Sylhet Strikers got off to a poor start after losing three wickets inside the field restrictions, courtesy of Shoriful Islam asking the right questions consistently. Surprise opener for the day, Samit Patel was plumb in front in the first over with Harry Tector and Zakir Hasan flashing outside the off stump to throw away their wickets. However, with Najmul Hossain Shanto taking the attack to the hosts, Sylhet were able to accumulate 41 off the first six overs. Just when it appeared that the Strikers would run away with the game, Usman Qadir produced a magical spell to send both Shanto (33) and Mohammad Mithun (17) packing. However, needing to score at under a run a ball for the last ten overs, the incoming Benny Howell (30*) Ryan Burl (29*) ensured that there were no more hiccups as the visitors came away with a five wicket win.