ILT20 | Twitter lauds Adil Rashid’s four-fer as Sharjah Warriors thrash Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
With a clinical bowling performance, the Sharjah Warriors beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi. Warriors’ Adil Rashid showcased exceptional bowling skills in scalping four wickets as the Knight Riders were all out for 94 runs, while the Warriors chased the total in 13.5 overs.
Chasing the meagre target of 95 runs, the Warriors were off to a shaky start with skipper Tom Kohler Cadmore getting out in the second over. The onus was on Niroshan Dickwella and Liam Livingstone to chase the total. With a blazing 52-run partnership, the Dickwella-Livingstone duo took the Warriors to 56/1 in the sixth over with Livingstone departing just before the powerplay ended. Martin Guptill and Dickwella progressed further to 72/3 in the 10th over with the latter departing for 30 off 29. Meanwhile, Joe Denly and Guptill finished things off for the Warriors as they beat the Knight Riders by seven wickets to save themselves from the brink of elimination and stay alive in the tournament.
🤣🤣just saw adkr scorecard— Sairus (@bojackchan_35) February 7, 2024
joe denly ne muh me dediya sabke pic.twitter.com/pHVBFaL34v
🤣🤣🙏— Sairus (@bojackchan_35) February 7, 2024
ADKR 98 all out after being 58/1 in 8 overs without russ https://t.co/q27P4hdUWg pic.twitter.com/O8adX0KGqH
🤣🤣russell watching ADKR game from Australia pic.twitter.com/cADgVqXlZ9— Sairus (@bojackchan_35) February 7, 2024
ADKR without Dre Russ 💔 pic.twitter.com/H3WW5SUG7q— Shreyas Aryan (@Ariyen34) February 7, 2024
Aaj Paarl Royals haar gayi toh ADKR Jason Roy ko sign karle 🤞🏼— Yash Godara🇮🇳 (@105of70Mumbai) February 7, 2024
Missing Me?— कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) February 7, 2024
No Andre Russell, No Party for Knight Rider's🤙 pic.twitter.com/sf5hqhQfVL
This team without Andre Russell 🤦— Yash Godara🇮🇳 (@105of70Mumbai) February 7, 2024
Also it's a home game they didn't even study this pitch or what?!— Arka (@ARKA0432) February 7, 2024
Before leaving Russell said "let's not take anything for granted" and ADKR did the exact thing today.
Absolutely casual approach. https://t.co/CRjX13yJwE
@SharjahWarriors won by 7 Wickets. What a Spell Adil Rashid 4/12. Excellent All-round Performance @liaml4893 1/24 & 30(13) and @joed1986 2/0 & 18*(16).#ADKRvSW #ILT20— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 7, 2024
Trying to defend 25 off 11 overs, I just don't think the Strategic Time Out is going to cut it. #ILT20— Wichita Lineman (@_WichitaLineman) February 7, 2024