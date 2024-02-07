ILT20 | Twitter lauds Adil Rashid’s four-fer as Sharjah Warriors thrash Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

‌Sharjah Warriors’ decision to bowl first worked well for them as they restricted the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 37/1 at the end of the powerplay. English veteran Chris Woakes started things off for the Warriors after scalping ADKR opener Joe Clark who departed in the first over scoring a duck. Meanwhile, Alishan Sharafu and Michael-Kyle Pepper struggled to play big shots during the powerplay. However, the Sharafu-Pepper did manage to break the shackles after the field restrictions were over taking ADKR to 58/1 in eight overs. Sharafu, though, was dismissed in the ninth over by Rashid who also scalped Kyle Pepper’s wicket in the same over as ADKR looked in big trouble losing two quick wickets with the scorecard at 68/3 in 10 overs. The Knight Riders' batting collapsed thereafter with Adil Rashid being the protagonist, dismissing Sam Hain and Ravi Bopara. With the scorecard at 79/6 in 14 overs, it looked difficult for the Knight Riders to put up a big total. With some clinical bowling performance by the Warriors, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 94 runs.