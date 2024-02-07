More Options

ILT20 | Twitter lauds Adil Rashid’s four-fer as Sharjah Warriors thrash Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

With a clinical bowling performance, the Sharjah Warriors beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi. Warriors’ Adil Rashid showcased exceptional bowling skills in scalping four wickets as the Knight Riders were all out for 94 runs, while the Warriors chased the total in 13.5 overs.

‌Sharjah Warriors’ decision to bowl first worked well for them as they restricted the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 37/1 at the end of the powerplay. English veteran Chris Woakes started things off for the Warriors after scalping ADKR opener Joe Clark who departed in the first over scoring a duck. Meanwhile, Alishan Sharafu and Michael-Kyle Pepper struggled to play big shots during the powerplay. However, the Sharafu-Pepper did manage to break the shackles after the field restrictions were over taking ADKR to 58/1 in eight overs. Sharafu, though, was dismissed in the ninth over by Rashid who also scalped Kyle Pepper’s wicket in the same over as ADKR looked in big trouble losing two quick wickets with the scorecard at 68/3 in 10 overs. The Knight Riders' batting collapsed thereafter with Adil Rashid being the protagonist, dismissing Sam Hain and Ravi Bopara. With the scorecard at 79/6 in 14 overs, it looked difficult for the Knight Riders to put up a big total. With some clinical bowling performance by the Warriors, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 94 runs. 

Chasing the meagre target of 95 runs, the Warriors were off to a shaky start with skipper Tom Kohler Cadmore getting out in the second over. The onus was on Niroshan Dickwella and Liam Livingstone to chase the total. With a blazing 52-run partnership, the Dickwella-Livingstone duo took the Warriors to 56/1 in the sixth over with Livingstone departing just before the powerplay ended. Martin Guptill and Dickwella progressed further to 72/3 in the 10th over with the latter departing for 30 off 29. Meanwhile, Joe Denly and Guptill finished things off for the Warriors as they beat the Knight Riders by seven wickets to save themselves from the brink of elimination and stay alive in the tournament. 

