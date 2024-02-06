ILT20 | Twitter lauds Gulf Giants' clinical bowling as they beat Dubai Capitals in Dubai
Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 19 runs in Dubai after the Dubai Capitals suffered a batting collapse chasing the modest target of 127 runs. The Giants were clinical with their bowling and picked up wickets at regular intervals paving the way for them to defend the modest total.
Dubai Capitals were off to a decent start with Aussie legend David Warner departing in the third over misjudging Jamie Overton’s slower ball which deceived Warner. The onus was on Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ben Dunk to spur the Capitals batting. Unfortunately, Gurbaz departed in the fourth over after smashing two sixes off Blessing Muzarabani. With the openers back in the hut, the Capitals scorecard looked at 31/2 in four overs. Meanwhile, the Capitals wickets kept falling in quick succession with some great bowling display by the Giants, especially Ayaan Afzal Khan who ended his spell with 2/8. The hosts looked no intent in powering their innings further as the scorecard looked at 81/8 in 15 overs and ultimately bundling out for 107 runs.
February 6, 2024
ADKR are through to the ILT20 playoff officially.💪🔥— KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) February 6, 2024
Dasun Shanka would have finished the game......#ILT20 #ILT— Tradancyog (@TradancyOG) February 6, 2024
DC winning this one imo. #ILT20 #CricketTwitter— nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) February 6, 2024
@GulfGiants won by 19 Runs. Well played @vincey14 32(28), @SHetmyer 34(28) and @Dommie_48 24*(12). Fantastic spell Aayan Afzal Khan 2/8.#DCvGG #ILT20— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 6, 2024
#ILT20— Crictainment (@Cric_tainment) February 6, 2024
International League T20, 2024
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
24th Match
Match Result - Gulf Giants won by 19 runs
DC - 107/10 (18.3)
D Shanaka - 24* (26)
A Afzal Khan 2/8 (3)#DCPvsGG #DCPvGG #KingPowerCNY24 #KimJiWon #MumbaiIndians #sparlady #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/MCIB21BY0e
And that's a wrap!— Gulf Giants 🦅 (@GulfGiants) February 6, 2024
We defend the lowest total in the history of #DPWorldILT20!#DCvsGG #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/Q1rEOyJigF
Every commentator went for Gulf Giants win today even though chasing is favored in this ground. So “ They Knew the Script “ then #ILT20— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) February 6, 2024
No stopping Aayan!— Gulf Giants 🦅 (@GulfGiants) February 6, 2024
What a spell!#DPWorldILT20 #DCvsGG #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/ER9TWaaWZ7
Zubair magic is on show!#DPWorldILT20 #DCvsGG #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/gKK1PvriSS— Gulf Giants 🦅 (@GulfGiants) February 6, 2024
