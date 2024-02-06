ILT20 | Twitter lauds Gulf Giants' clinical bowling as they beat Dubai Capitals in Dubai

‌Choosing to bowl first panned out well for the Dubai Capitals as they picked four wickets by the end of the powerplay. Gulf Giants opener James Smith departed in the second over of the game and Chris Lynn was dismissed by Olly Stone in the third over. In the same over, Stone scalped the wicket of Jordan Cox destroying the Giants' top order. The woe continued for the Giants as they lost their fourth wicket in the fourth over as Gerhard Erasmus was dismissed through a brilliant catch by Kane Richardson. With the scorecard at 30/4 at the end of the powerplay, the Giants hoped to create some magic with the bat. Unfortunately, the Giant's middle order couldn't expedite further with a 51-run partnership between James Vince and Shimron Hetmyer, which looked inadequate in putting up a decent total for the Giants. Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals were economical with the ball, mainly Stone for his 4/14 and Scott Kuggeleijn with a figure of 3/29. However, the lower order anchored the Giant's batting with Dominic Drakes and Zuhaib Zuhair taking their side to 126/9 in 20 overs with a calculated 16 runs partnership.