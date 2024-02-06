More Options

ILT20 | Twitter lauds Gulf Giants' clinical bowling as they beat Dubai Capitals in Dubai

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 19 runs in Dubai after the Dubai Capitals suffered a batting collapse chasing the modest target of 127 runs. The Giants were clinical with their bowling and picked up wickets at regular intervals paving the way for them to defend the modest total.

‌Choosing to bowl first panned out well for the Dubai Capitals as they picked four wickets by the end of the powerplay. Gulf Giants opener James Smith departed in the second over of the game and Chris Lynn was dismissed by Olly Stone in the third over. In the same over, Stone scalped the wicket of Jordan Cox destroying the Giants' top order. The woe continued for the Giants as they lost their fourth wicket in the fourth over as Gerhard Erasmus was dismissed through a brilliant catch by Kane Richardson. With the scorecard at 30/4 at the end of the powerplay, the Giants hoped to create some magic with the bat. Unfortunately, the Giant's middle order couldn't expedite further with a 51-run partnership between James Vince and Shimron Hetmyer, which looked inadequate in putting up a decent total for the Giants. Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals were economical with the ball, mainly Stone for his 4/14 and Scott Kuggeleijn with a figure of 3/29. However, the lower order anchored the Giant's batting with Dominic Drakes and Zuhaib Zuhair taking their side to 126/9 in 20 overs with a calculated 16 runs partnership.

Dubai Capitals were off to a decent start with Aussie legend David Warner departing in the third over misjudging Jamie Overton’s slower ball which deceived Warner. The onus was on Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ben Dunk to spur the Capitals batting. Unfortunately, Gurbaz departed in the fourth over after smashing two sixes off Blessing Muzarabani. With the openers back in the hut, the Capitals scorecard looked at 31/2 in four overs. Meanwhile, the Capitals wickets kept falling in quick succession with some great bowling display by the Giants, especially Ayaan Afzal Khan who ended his spell with 2/8. The hosts looked no intent in powering their innings further as the scorecard looked at 81/8 in 15 overs and ultimately bundling out for 107 runs.

