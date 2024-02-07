‌Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first Indian quick to claim top spot in Test rankings





Bumrah was positioned third in the ICC Test bowlers rankings before the 2024 Anthony de Mello Trophy and has moved two places above following his Vizag heroics. He was adjudged player of the match in the second Test after bagging six-for and three-for in the first and second innings respectively.

The previous highest ranking achieved by an Indian pacer was Kapil Dev (2nd) between 1979-80 and Zaheer Khan (3rd) in 2010. The 30-year-old also achieved his career-best ratings (881) with Kagiso Rabada's next best at 851 ratings. Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja find themselves at No.3 and No. 9 respectively. India and Australia are the two teams with three bowlers amongst the top ten in the Men’s Test bowling rankings.

If zoomed into the batting charts, Indian opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a massive jump by 37 spots to attain the 29th position in the Test batting rankings. His counterpart, Zak Crawley moved eight spots to get to No. 22.

Meanwhile, three Indian all-rounders found a place among the top ten in Test All-rounder’s rankings with Jadeja leading the chart. Ashwin and Axar Patel follow him in the second and fifth place respectively.



