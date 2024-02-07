SA20 | Twitter in awe after acrobatic Tahir hits "siu" following age-defying screamer

Subsequently, things did not go as planned for the Royals after van Buuren tried to play the pull shot on the fifth ball of the over and failed to middle it off the bat. The ball kissed the top-edge of the bat and popped high up in the sky behind the short fine leg where Tahir was positioned. The South African veteran ran back from his position, extended both his arms, dived forward and took hold of the ball with great athleticism, and dived forward. Having completed the screamer, Tahir was pumped up with adrenaline and emulated the renowned ‘CR7’ celebration with the JSK contingent lauding the doyen.