SA20 | Twitter in awe after acrobatic Tahir hits "siu" following age-defying screamer
Age is just a number and Imran Tahir is the living example of it. The 44-year-old South African spin wizard grabbed an absolute screamer after turning back from his short fine leg position and catching the white cherry in the eliminator game between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals.
Subsequently, things did not go as planned for the Royals after van Buuren tried to play the pull shot on the fifth ball of the over and failed to middle it off the bat. The ball kissed the top-edge of the bat and popped high up in the sky behind the short fine leg where Tahir was positioned. The South African veteran ran back from his position, extended both his arms, dived forward and took hold of the ball with great athleticism, and dived forward. Having completed the screamer, Tahir was pumped up with adrenaline and emulated the renowned ‘CR7’ celebration with the JSK contingent lauding the doyen.
The Twitterverse was stunned to witness Tahir’s amazing fitness and took to social media to laud the veteran.
Imran Tahir is flying
February 7, 2024
Thala Army Dads still cooking! An absolute stunner from Imran Tahir 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qwh6aUJqWy— Div🦁 (@div_yumm) February 7, 2024
Imran Tahir better fielder than Theekshana🔥🔥🔥#SA20— Krishna (@Krisshh_21) February 7, 2024
Woww...what a catch...Imran Tahir😍🙌🏻— ♡ (@itspsp07) February 7, 2024
#SA20— Manish Agrawal (@IndiaUnited_OG) February 7, 2024
44 year old Imran Tahir flying high like a kite and taking blinders like that 😱
Me in my mid 30s- pic.twitter.com/6BdkABygz6
What a catch!! 😳— Manish Ku Yadav (@ManishxCricket) February 7, 2024
Imran tahir 🔥🔥#SA20
Stunning catch by 44 years old Imran Tahir— 𝑻𝒂𝒉𝒂 || 𝑮𝒍𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 🇵🇰🇯🇴 (@TahaaAftab) February 7, 2024
Holy fuck , 44 year old Imran Tahir pulled of a stunner in the field 🤯🛐 #SA20— Arumugam Natarajan (@porichaparotta) February 7, 2024
That was out standing catch by 44 yr old imran tahir 🔥🔥💛🫡— Ritesh Madane (@MadaneRitesh) February 7, 2024
Imran tahir you mad mannnnn— Vinay (@Koxassassin) February 7, 2024
what a player , what a catch🔥🔥🔥