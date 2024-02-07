More Options

SA20 | Twitter in awe after acrobatic Tahir hits "siu" following age-defying screamer

Age is just a number and Imran Tahir is the living example of it. The 44-year-old South African spin wizard grabbed an absolute screamer after turning back from his short fine leg position and catching the white cherry in the eliminator game between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals.

‌Opting to bowl first seemed shaky initially for the Joburg Super Kings after Sam Cook and Doug Bracewell conceded 20 runs in the first two overs respectively. However, Cook gave the hosts their first breakthrough by dismissing Jos Butler in the third over. All eyes were now on Mitchell Van Buuren and Jason Roy to accelerate the Royal’s innings aiming for a decent score in the powerplays. 

Subsequently, things did not go as planned for the Royals after van Buuren tried to play the pull shot on the fifth ball of the over and failed to middle it off the bat. The ball kissed the top-edge of the bat and popped high up in the sky behind the short fine leg where Tahir was positioned. The South African veteran ran back from his position, extended both his arms, dived forward and took hold of the ball with great athleticism, and dived forward. Having completed the screamer, Tahir was pumped up with adrenaline and emulated the renowned ‘CR7’ celebration with the JSK contingent lauding the doyen.

The Twitterverse was stunned to witness Tahir’s amazing fitness and took to social media to laud the veteran.

