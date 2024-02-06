SA20 | Twitter in awe as Markram contends for catch of tournament with kangaroo-like grab in Cape Town
SA20 has witnessed many players set the stage ablaze with phenomenal catches. However, Aiden Markram elevated things up in the qualifier game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants leaving social media in awe with his sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Ottniel Baartman.
However, the woe continued for Durban’s Super Giants as JJ Smuts was dismissed by Ottniel Baartman with a superb catch by Aiden Markram. In the last ball of the fourth over, Smuts aimed to pull towards mid-on where Markram positioned himself strategically. As soon as the pull shot approached, Markram soared to his left, securing a one-handed catch while suspended in mid-air for a brief moment. A packed Cape Town was stunned to witness Markram's acrobatics as the SEC contingent approached their skipper to laud his effort.
The Twitterverse was in awe to witness Markram’s brilliant acrobatics and took to social media to laud the SEC skipper.
Brilliant!
February 6, 2024
Stupendous!
A stupendous catch by the flying Markram#SA20 #SECvDSGhttps://t.co/H94NSwOKXG— Werner (@Werries_) February 6, 2024
Crazy!
Aiden Markram this is crazy. WHAT A CATCH!! https://t.co/VKntr2evvP— Rafi (@rafi4999) February 6, 2024
Incredible!
Air Markram! 🤯 🙌— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 6, 2024
An incredible catch by the @SunrisersEC skipper! 🤩#SECvDSG #WelcomeToIncredible #SA20onJioCinema #SA20onSports18 #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/0BFiJ15eaL
Craziest catch!
WTFFFFFF 🔥🔥— kaushik (@BeingUk7) February 6, 2024
CRAZIEST CATCH OF THE TOURNAMENT
MARKRAM SAAB 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🔥👑😭😭😭🥵🥵🥵
Em high istunaru ra babu 🥹😭😭😭#SA20 pic.twitter.com/qJ2KsBwD0O
One of the best!
Aiden Markram with a stupendous catch, will definitely going into the books as one of the best 🧡. @SunrisersEC @SA20_League pic.twitter.com/iq3d2TjZDY— Dr. Prajwal Elipay (@prajju4611) February 6, 2024
Insane
INSANE CATCH BY @SunrisersEC skipper Aiden Markram!!!🔥🔥🔥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 the crowd is buzzing after that! @DurbansSG in danger now with 13/3 after 4 overs pic.twitter.com/X77Hf3mNDU— Avuyile Sawula (@av_sawula) February 6, 2024
You cannot!
“You cannot do that, Aiden Markram”— Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) February 6, 2024
Unbelievable catch. #SA20
True
You can't be allowed to do it, Markram.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 6, 2024
Ekdum Gajab catch. Mind blowing. Crazy. Stunner at mid on.#SA20
Holy shit!
Aiden Kyle Markram. Holy shit. What a catch.— 🇿🇦🇿🇦 Sabeeha Majid 🏏 (@SabeehaMajid) February 6, 2024
KKKK