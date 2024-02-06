More Options

SA20 | Twitter in awe as Markram contends for catch of tournament with kangaroo-like grab in Cape Town

SA20 | Twitter in awe as Markram contends for catch of tournament with kangaroo-like grab in Cape Town

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

SA20 has witnessed many players set the stage ablaze with phenomenal catches. However, Aiden Markram elevated things up in the qualifier game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants leaving social media in awe with his sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Ottniel Baartman.

‌Chasing the target of 158, the Durban’s Super Giants were off to a shaky start after opener Tony de Zorzi was dismissed by a short and quick delivery by Marco Jensen. All eyes were now on Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke to power the DSG innings in the powerplay. But Breetzkee, known for his smacking, failed to provide fireworks this time and departed in the fourth over with the scorecard at 13/3. 

However, the woe continued for Durban’s Super Giants as JJ Smuts was dismissed by Ottniel Baartman with a superb catch by Aiden Markram. In the last ball of the fourth over, Smuts aimed to pull towards mid-on where Markram positioned himself strategically. As soon as the pull shot approached, Markram soared to his left, securing a one-handed catch while suspended in mid-air for a brief moment. A packed Cape Town was stunned to witness Markram's acrobatics as the SEC contingent approached their skipper to laud his effort. 

The Twitterverse was in awe to witness Markram’s brilliant acrobatics and took to social media to laud the SEC skipper.

Brilliant!

Stupendous!

Crazy!

Incredible!

Craziest catch!

One of the best!

Insane

You cannot!

True

Holy shit!

KKKK

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all