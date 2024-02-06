SA20 | Twitter in awe as Markram contends for catch of tournament with kangaroo-like grab in Cape Town

However, the woe continued for Durban’s Super Giants as JJ Smuts was dismissed by Ottniel Baartman with a superb catch by Aiden Markram. In the last ball of the fourth over, Smuts aimed to pull towards mid-on where Markram positioned himself strategically. As soon as the pull shot approached, Markram soared to his left, securing a one-handed catch while suspended in mid-air for a brief moment. A packed Cape Town was stunned to witness Markram's acrobatics as the SEC contingent approached their skipper to laud his effort.