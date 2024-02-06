More Options

SA20 | Twitter reacts to Malan’s heated debate with umpires after confusion over DRS and runout

Sometimes arguments can lead to progressive results, but sometimes they can create confusion as well. Such was the case in the qualifier game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants where Dawid Malan was seen arguing with umpires regarding a run-out and DRS appeal.

‌Sunrisers Eastern Cape got off to a decent start after winning the toss as openers Dawid Malan and Jordan Hermann led their side to 45/0 at the end of the powerplay. However, DSG’s Keshav Maharaj showcased his skills and scalped the wicket of Hermann in the seventh over. Meanwhile, the game was interrupted due to inclement weather with the scorecard at 62/1 in 8.2 overs. With an interruption of an hour, the play resumed with Maharaj resuming the proceedings for the Super Giants with Tom Abell and Malan on the crease. 

However, a packed Cape Town witnessed another interruption caused by confusion between a run-out and DRS. Maharaj bowled the last ball of the eighth over which was a reverse sweep by Abell and was given out by on-field umpire Stephen Harris. Meanwhile, Abell already ran for a single which was denied by Malan and ultimately was run out at the keeper’s end. Malan wanted Abell to review his decision he already started strolling to the dugout. Meanwhile, Malan walked to the leg umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and asked him about the confusion. But the umpire was in no mood to change his decision Abell was run-out in the first place and he did appeal for the DRS. Malan continued to argue as Aiden Markram already reached the crease to take his stance.

The Twitterverse was confused with the incident and took to social media to express their emotion.

