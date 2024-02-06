SA20 | Twitter reacts to Malan’s heated debate with umpires after confusion over DRS and runout

However, a packed Cape Town witnessed another interruption caused by confusion between a run-out and DRS. Maharaj bowled the last ball of the eighth over which was a reverse sweep by Abell and was given out by on-field umpire Stephen Harris. Meanwhile, Abell already ran for a single which was denied by Malan and ultimately was run out at the keeper’s end. Malan wanted Abell to review his decision he already started strolling to the dugout. Meanwhile, Malan walked to the leg umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and asked him about the confusion. But the umpire was in no mood to change his decision Abell was run-out in the first place and he did appeal for the DRS. Malan continued to argue as Aiden Markram already reached the crease to take his stance.