SA20 | Twitter reacts to Malan’s heated debate with umpires after confusion over DRS and runout
Sometimes arguments can lead to progressive results, but sometimes they can create confusion as well. Such was the case in the qualifier game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants where Dawid Malan was seen arguing with umpires regarding a run-out and DRS appeal.
However, a packed Cape Town witnessed another interruption caused by confusion between a run-out and DRS. Maharaj bowled the last ball of the eighth over which was a reverse sweep by Abell and was given out by on-field umpire Stephen Harris. Meanwhile, Abell already ran for a single which was denied by Malan and ultimately was run out at the keeper’s end. Malan wanted Abell to review his decision he already started strolling to the dugout. Meanwhile, Malan walked to the leg umpire Lubabalo Gcuma and asked him about the confusion. But the umpire was in no mood to change his decision Abell was run-out in the first place and he did appeal for the DRS. Malan continued to argue as Aiden Markram already reached the crease to take his stance.
The Twitterverse was confused with the incident and took to social media to express their emotion.
Malan is not happy!
February 6, 2024
Chaos
A bit of a chaotic restart to the match, the stumps umpire actually raised his finger for lbw. Dawid Malan is crazy for confronting the umpire...#SECvDSG #SA20— Thobani Dlamini (@thobi_dlamini) February 6, 2024
Heat
Argument between malan and umpire— Sai456 (@independentga12) February 6, 2024
What's the fuss?
Well well well did he not ask what was his mode of dismissal...he is entitled to review that LBW he did not go up .. what's the fuss Malan— Sineletu 🇿🇦🇨🇩🇵🇸 (@Ruga_Sine12) February 6, 2024
Unstoppable
Malan is unstoppable he is still blabbering about that abell run out 😂😂— Archer (@poserarcher) February 6, 2024
True
Need to shut Malan up by getting him out now😂 he’s annoying now— Radhiya 🤍. (@radzjeewa7) February 6, 2024
Peak anger?
I just want malan to show his peak— Sai456 (@independentga12) February 6, 2024
Not good!
Argument between malan and umpire— Sai456 (@independentga12) February 6, 2024
Whats there to argue
He’s an idiot if he doesn’t know he’s out 😂 the finger went up so quickly . Why does Malan want to argue?— Radhiya 🤍. (@radzjeewa7) February 6, 2024
Yup
Needed a far better start. Barring a couple of knocks here and there, Hermann and Malan have been poor all season. Really do feel for Rossington.— Shaan Waseem (@shaanwaseem2) February 6, 2024