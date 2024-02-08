‌ILT20 | Twitter nostalgic as Boult takes a leaf out of Dhoni's playbook to flummox Drakes





The Giants failed to capitalize on a stable start offered by captain James Vince and lost wickets in clusters at the later half of the innings. Dominic Drakes's casual way of getting run-out amplified the pressure after Trent Boult took a leaf out of MS Dhoni’s playbook.

On the fifth delivery of the 18th over, Trent Boult banged a short ball, angled across around the fourth stump line that Drakes failed to pull. Instead, the ball hit the left shoulder of the Caribbean youngster and deflected towards the short third man where Mohammad Rohid Khan plucked the kookaburra and attempted a throw at the non-striker’s end.

As the batters crossed over for a run, Boult strolled near the stumps and used his palm to deflect the ball towards the stumps even before Drakes could reach the crease. This smart act from Boult received huge praise from his teammates and the Twitterverse could relate it with a similar witty act when MS Dhoni ran out Ross Taylor during his playing days.





Midas touch of Boult

Is it home crowd?

Does this ILT20 have home crowds?

If there isn’t no home crowds who the hell is even watching those ?☠️ — Sriram K (@06ramK) February 8, 2024

What a spell!

Challenge

This chase is going to be a challenge but we're up for it 💪🔥



Let's go for it, boys! 👊#OneFamily #MIEmirates #GGvMIE pic.twitter.com/QszNUzvABn — MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) February 8, 2024

Storng come back

After a giant start, MI Emirates came back strong to restrict GG for a fighting total 👏



Can Pollard & Co. chase down 159❓#GGvMIE | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/jhRt1cpMHi — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 8, 2024

Note it

Everyone knows...hetmyer can't play spin...intentionally sent him high up the order...because score must be under 190



Shameless @ICC waiting for vigilantes to take out each Fixer away...maybe vigilantes must start with ICC officials for not taking action against @ILT20Official — ॐ नमः शिवाय (@Rara_chari) February 8, 2024

Good old days

Polly/Rayudu in Same Team in Blue Jersey 🥹



We have seen that Before...

Back to the good old days 💙#MIEmirates pic.twitter.com/jKx4ueeED5 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 8, 2024

Jamie Smith show

Looking good

MI Emirates Spinners

Waqar Salamkheil & Vijay Vyskanth

8 Overs

37 Runs

4 Wickets

Hats Off You Guys 💙😍

MI Future In Spinning Department Looking Good 👍😄

Abhi Akel Hossein Bhi Hai — Harshit ❤️ (@KFC_KOHLI_AP) February 8, 2024

Great catch