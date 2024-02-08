ILT20 | Twitter nostalgic as Boult takes a leaf out of Dhoni's playbook to flummox Drakes
Special cricketers leave unforgettable moments that linger in our memories for a long time. Trent Boult performing a crafty move to send Dominic Drakes back to the pavilion in the ILT20 encounter between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants echoed MS Dhoni’s street smartness from the past days.
On the fifth delivery of the 18th over, Trent Boult banged a short ball, angled across around the fourth stump line that Drakes failed to pull. Instead, the ball hit the left shoulder of the Caribbean youngster and deflected towards the short third man where Mohammad Rohid Khan plucked the kookaburra and attempted a throw at the non-striker’s end.
As the batters crossed over for a run, Boult strolled near the stumps and used his palm to deflect the ball towards the stumps even before Drakes could reach the crease. This smart act from Boult received huge praise from his teammates and the Twitterverse could relate it with a similar witty act when MS Dhoni ran out Ross Taylor during his playing days.
Midas touch of Boult
February 8, 2024
Is it home crowd?
Does this ILT20 have home crowds?— Sriram K (@06ramK) February 8, 2024
If there isn’t no home crowds who the hell is even watching those ?☠️
What a spell!
What a Spell Waqar Salamkheil 3/19.@MIEmirates #ILT20 #GGvMIE— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 8, 2024
Challenge
This chase is going to be a challenge but we're up for it 💪🔥— MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) February 8, 2024
Let's go for it, boys! 👊#OneFamily #MIEmirates #GGvMIE pic.twitter.com/QszNUzvABn
Storng come back
After a giant start, MI Emirates came back strong to restrict GG for a fighting total 👏— Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 8, 2024
Can Pollard & Co. chase down 159❓#GGvMIE | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/jhRt1cpMHi
Note it
Everyone knows...hetmyer can't play spin...intentionally sent him high up the order...because score must be under 190— ॐ नमः शिवाय (@Rara_chari) February 8, 2024
Shameless @ICC waiting for vigilantes to take out each Fixer away...maybe vigilantes must start with ICC officials for not taking action against @ILT20Official
Good old days
Polly/Rayudu in Same Team in Blue Jersey 🥹— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 8, 2024
We have seen that Before...
Back to the good old days 💙#MIEmirates pic.twitter.com/jKx4ueeED5
Jamie Smith show
Flexing his muscles! 💪🏻— Gulf Giants 🦅 (@GulfGiants) February 8, 2024
It's the Jamie Smith show against MI Emirates. 🔥#GGvMIE #GulfGiants #BringItOn #Adani pic.twitter.com/xuTpnUmm5V
Looking good
MI Emirates Spinners— Harshit ❤️ (@KFC_KOHLI_AP) February 8, 2024
Waqar Salamkheil & Vijay Vyskanth
8 Overs
37 Runs
4 Wickets
Hats Off You Guys 💙😍
MI Future In Spinning Department Looking Good 👍😄
Abhi Akel Hossein Bhi Hai
Great catch
Always knew Spiceman's a great catch! 😎#OneFamily #MIEmirates #GGvMIE— MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) February 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/o6Qq3EC4eu