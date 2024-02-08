More Options

‌ILT20 | Twitter nostalgic as Boult takes a leaf out of Dhoni's playbook to flummox Drakes

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Special cricketers leave unforgettable moments that linger in our memories for a long time. Trent Boult performing a crafty move to send Dominic Drakes back to the pavilion in the ILT20 encounter between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants echoed MS Dhoni’s street smartness from the past days.

The Giants failed to capitalize on a stable start offered by captain James Vince and lost wickets in clusters at the later half of the innings. Dominic Drakes's casual way of getting run-out amplified the pressure after Trent Boult took a leaf out of MS Dhoni’s playbook.

On the fifth delivery of the 18th over, Trent Boult banged a short ball, angled across around the fourth stump line that Drakes failed to pull. Instead, the ball hit the left shoulder of the Caribbean youngster and deflected towards the short third man where Mohammad Rohid Khan plucked the kookaburra and attempted a throw at the non-striker’s end. 

As the batters crossed over for a run, Boult strolled near the stumps and used his palm to deflect the ball towards the stumps even before Drakes could reach the crease. This smart act from Boult received huge praise from his teammates and the Twitterverse could relate it with a similar witty act when MS Dhoni ran out Ross Taylor during his playing days.



