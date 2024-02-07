SA20 | Twitter and Paarl Royals dejected as Andile Phehlukwayo's throw results in five-run leak

‌Joburg Super Kings were off to a flying start chasing the target of 139 runs in the crucial eliminator game against Paarl Royals at the Wanderers. The Royals struggled with their batting in the first innings, while Nandre Burger and Imran Tahir outshined the Royals with their bowling. The Super Kings scored 31 runs in three overs with openers Faf Du Plessis and Leus du Plooy smashing the ball out of the park off Codi Yusuf and Obed McCoy's overs. Meanwhile, the Royals looked desperate for their first breakthrough and ending the JSK opening partnership. However, at times, an intense desire can yield unfavourable outcomes.