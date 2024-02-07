More Options

SA20 | Twitter and Paarl Royals dejected as Andile Phehlukwayo's throw results in five-run leak

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sometimes players find themselves facing disappointments that can leave them feeling defeated. Such was the case with the Paarl Royals when a throw from Andile Phehlukwayo resulted in five runs, prompting frustration among the Royals defending 138 runs against Joburg Super Kings.

‌Joburg Super Kings were off to a flying start chasing the target of 139 runs in the crucial eliminator game against Paarl Royals at the Wanderers. The Royals struggled with their batting in the first innings, while Nandre Burger and Imran Tahir outshined the Royals with their bowling. The Super Kings scored 31 runs in three overs with openers Faf Du Plessis and Leus du Plooy smashing the ball out of the park off Codi Yusuf and Obed McCoy's overs. Meanwhile, the Royals looked desperate for their first breakthrough and ending the JSK opening partnership. However, at times, an intense desire can yield unfavourable outcomes.

In the fifth ball of the fourth over bowled by Bjorn Fortuin, Du Plessis flicked the ball towards mid-wicket where Phehlukwayo was positioned. He grabbed the ball briskly and threw the ball at the non-striker’s end. Meanwhile, there was no one backing up Phehlukwayo's throw at the long off and deep extra region, giving away four runs while the batter had already run a single while the throw missed the stumps. Royals skipper David Miller shook his head with desolation while other Royals fielders looked dispirited.

The Twitterverse seemed frustrated with the Royals' desperate effort to dismiss the JSK opening pair.

