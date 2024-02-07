SA20 | Twitter lauds du Plessis-du Ploy duo as Joburg Super Kings beat Paarl Royals at Wanderers

‌Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first worked wonders for the Joburg Super Kings as they dismissed Jos Buttler and Mitchell Van Bureren in the first three overs. The middle order further collapsed for the Royals as they lost Jason Roy and Wihan Lubbe before the powerplay ended. The Royals were 49/4 at the end of the powerplay and hoped to get a decent total on board. However, with a clinical 44 runs partnership between David Miller and Dane Vilas, the Royals advanced to 85/4 in 10 overs. But things went a bit haywire for the Royals as they lost quick wickets of Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, and Wihaan Lubbe in a matter of four overs. With disciplined bowling by Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger and Moeen Ali, the Joburg Super Kings restricted the Royals to 132/8 in 18 overs. The lower order failed to provide fireworks as the Paarl Royals were bundled out for 138 runs. Sam Cook was instrumental in picking up four wickets for the Super Kings while Nandre Burger picked up three wickets.