SA20 | Twitter lauds du Plessis-du Ploy duo as Joburg Super Kings beat Paarl Royals at Wanderers
With a solid batting performance, Joburg Super Kings defeated Paarl Royals by nine wickets in the eliminator game. Chasing the modest target of 139 runs, Faf du Plessis and Leus Du Plooy put up a formidable 105-run partnership, steering their team to victory and securing a spot in Qualifier 2.
Joburg Super Kings were off to a great start as openers Faf Du Plessis and Leus du Plooy smashed 63 runs at the end of the powerplay. The Royals looked dismayed as their bowling and fielding allowed runs to seep through in each over. The du Plessis-du Plooy duo smashed the Royals' bowling and scored 103/0 in 10 overs. However, Tabraiz Shamshi gave the Royals their first breakthrough by dismissing du Plooy in the 11th over. Meanwhile, du Plessis left no stone unturned taking his side across the finishing line. He, along with Reeza Hendricks cruised the JSK batting to 139/1 in 13.2 overs and securing the Qualifier 2 berth. The Joburg Super Kings will now play the Eliminator against Durban’s Super Giants at the Wanderers today.
February 7, 2024
We Love You 3000! 🦁💛#PRvJSK #WhistleForJoburg #ToJoburgWeBelong #SA20 pic.twitter.com/Ll8RPfcF08— Joburg Super Kings (@JSKSA20) February 7, 2024
Leus du Plooy gives Tabraiz Shamsi the charge but beautiful bowling by the wrist-spinner & glovework by Jos Buttler seems him stumped. Lovely flight & turn, but Du Plooy's 68 off 43 balls was another fine innings by the left-hander. 7x4 2x6 & easy on the eye too. JSK 105-1 #SA20— Ken Borland (@KenBorland) February 7, 2024
Well played Du Ploy 🫡❤️#SA20— Dhoni Tharane 5️⃣ 🦁 (@Tharane__Talks) February 7, 2024
Been in work today so just catching up on #SA20— Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) February 7, 2024
Why has it taken to the eliminator for JSK to play Sam Cook? Superb players takes 4/24 on debut.
Also what an awful run of form for Paarl. The favourites & leaders most of the way though but looked in reverse in the last 4 games
Du plooy and Du Plessis.. This Duo 💛 #SA20 #jsk— Shamal Shingte (@ShamalShingte) February 7, 2024
Shamsi 4 no balls today— Crony Capitalism (@stormbreezer__) February 7, 2024
6 from 2 overs
#SA20 #JSKvPR tabraiz shamsi fixing— Naman (@Naman23782287) February 7, 2024
6 no balls in 2 overs back to back🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵
Shoaib Malik 🤡🤡is Shamsi's new mate— Goan Kaju🥂🍺 (@GoanBoy26) February 7, 2024
No Balls by a spinner like Shamsi with such small run-up is a CRIME #SA20 #JoburgSuperKings#PRvJSK#WhistleForJoburg— Sanjumon (@starringSANJU) February 7, 2024