SA20 | Twitter lauds du Plessis-du Ploy duo as Joburg Super Kings beat Paarl Royals at Wanderers

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

With a solid batting performance, Joburg Super Kings defeated Paarl Royals by nine wickets in the eliminator game. Chasing the modest target of 139 runs, Faf du Plessis and Leus Du Plooy put up a formidable 105-run partnership, steering their team to victory and securing a spot in Qualifier 2.

‌Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first worked wonders for the Joburg Super Kings as they dismissed Jos Buttler and Mitchell Van Bureren in the first three overs. The middle order further collapsed for the Royals as they lost Jason Roy and Wihan Lubbe before the powerplay ended. The Royals were 49/4 at the end of the powerplay and hoped to get a decent total on board. However, with a clinical 44 runs partnership between David Miller and Dane Vilas, the Royals advanced to 85/4 in 10 overs. But things went a bit haywire for the Royals as they lost quick wickets of  Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, and Wihaan Lubbe in a matter of four overs. With disciplined bowling by Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger and Moeen Ali, the Joburg Super Kings restricted the Royals to 132/8 in 18 overs. The lower order failed to provide fireworks as the Paarl Royals were bundled out for 138 runs. Sam Cook was instrumental in picking up four wickets for the Super Kings while Nandre Burger picked up three wickets.

Joburg Super Kings were off to a great start as openers Faf Du Plessis and Leus du Plooy smashed 63 runs at the end of the powerplay. The Royals looked dismayed as their bowling and fielding allowed runs to seep through in each over. The du Plessis-du Plooy duo smashed the Royals' bowling and scored 103/0 in 10 overs. However, Tabraiz Shamshi gave the Royals their first breakthrough by dismissing du Plooy in the 11th over. Meanwhile, du Plessis left no stone unturned taking his side across the finishing line. He, along with Reeza Hendricks cruised the JSK batting to 139/1 in 13.2 overs and securing the Qualifier 2 berth. The Joburg Super Kings will now play the Eliminator against Durban’s Super Giants at the Wanderers today. 

