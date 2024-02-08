U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Harjas loses all sense of time and direction in horrid run-out

Harry Dixon, batting on 27, attempted to close off-spinner Naveen Ahmed Khan's sixth over with a tidy push slightly towards mid-off for a quick single. The southpaw immediately sprinted off the blocks towards the other end signalling Harjas Singh to go, taking advantage of the lack of a fielder in the area. However, much to his despair, Singh was too busy watching the ball and remained frozen in his place a couple of feet outside the crease, neither backing up nor making a dash for the batter's end. By the time the 19-year-old responded, Dixon was already on the verge of crossing past him and even then an evidently befuddled Harjas first took a couple of steps back to tap the crease closest to him, before turning around and following the call. The sheer amount of time wasted by the batter was such that short cover managed to race to his left, fumble the Kookaburra while trying to collect it and reach down to grab it again, and then throw it to the wicket-keeper while still catching Harjas well short of even the halfway mark of the deck.