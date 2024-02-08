U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Harjas loses all sense of time and direction in horrid run-out
Harjas Singh froze in the middle of the pitch and was left looking clueless in a chaotic run out|
As much as the U-19 World Cup is a platform for young guns to prove their mettle, it is also a test of character and resilience. Harjas Singh, unfortunately, succumbed to the pressure in the semi-final as the out-of-sorts batter was left looking like a laughing stock while sacrificing his wicket.
Pakistan reeled themselves back into contention for a spot in the U-19 World Cup summit clash with aplomb against Australia at Willowmoore Park after setting a subpar target of 179. The pacers pegged back a decent start by the Kangaroos' openers by scalping two wickets in quick succession immediately after the powerplay and as if destiny was conspiring to reward their efforts, Harjas Singh presented a third dismissal to the Asian contingent with open arms in the 16th over.
Harry Dixon, batting on 27, attempted to close off-spinner Naveen Ahmed Khan's sixth over with a tidy push slightly towards mid-off for a quick single. The southpaw immediately sprinted off the blocks towards the other end signalling Harjas Singh to go, taking advantage of the lack of a fielder in the area. However, much to his despair, Singh was too busy watching the ball and remained frozen in his place a couple of feet outside the crease, neither backing up nor making a dash for the batter's end. By the time the 19-year-old responded, Dixon was already on the verge of crossing past him and even then an evidently befuddled Harjas first took a couple of steps back to tap the crease closest to him, before turning around and following the call. The sheer amount of time wasted by the batter was such that short cover managed to race to his left, fumble the Kookaburra while trying to collect it and reach down to grab it again, and then throw it to the wicket-keeper while still catching Harjas well short of even the halfway mark of the deck.
Harjas' father, watching on from the stands, immediately put his hands on his head before scrounging his face in disappointment while facing the prospect of his son finishing the tournament with a high score of 17 from six games as pointed out by Twitterati.
February 8, 2024
Harjas Singh Out !!! Australia are 3 down . Well Done Pakistan.#U19WorldCup #PakistanElection #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mzBAnknUb3— Sunny_talks (@Sanaull53206017) February 8, 2024
Australia 3 down ☺️— Ali Tamoor (@imalitamoor) February 8, 2024
Harjas Singh is gone and Australia are 54/3. pic.twitter.com/IaGmYXJevd
Harjas Singh.....Run Out.— AliSB (@AliSB4197) February 8, 2024
Australia U19 are 54/3 After 16 Overs. #PAKvsAUS #U19WorldCup
Wickettt 15.6 overs Harjas Singh 5(6) runout(Arafat Minhas)— Saheel Shareef (@SaheelShareef25) February 8, 2024
Pakistan U19 are back in the gameeee….
GAME ONNN🔥#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/55CebJdgFi
Harjas Singh is out but Dixon should have been out man 😭, ngl Harjas was smart to sacrifice his wicket for the team— So close yet so far | Honest PCT fan (@SoNotHammad) February 8, 2024
Harjas Singh Out !!! Australia are 3 down . Well Done Pakistan.#U19WorldCup #PakistanElection #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/DwsWB8NAWB— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 8, 2024
Awful running from Harry Dixon man. Proper fucked Harjas Singh. Dixon was very confused with his running even with Konstas.— The Divine Beard (@Gerrardicted) February 8, 2024
Arafat Minhas affects a run out! Harjas Singh is gone and Australia are 54/3.#U19WorldCup | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/jIgyZGWEmU— zubair qureshi (@TipZubair) February 8, 2024
Pakistan need wickets.#U19WorldCup— Arifullah baig (@arifullah_baig) February 8, 2024