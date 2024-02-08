U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts to Vidler brilliantly setting up Shahzaib after threatening 'headshot'

The opener had been struggling to get runs on the board, having managed just four across 30 balls, against a disciplined bowling attack. The youngster had attempted to show some attempt by swinging away wildly to two bouncers in Callum Vidler's fourth over without any success, putting into motion a fatal set-up. When Shahzaib got on strike on the fourth ball of the 10th over, he attempted to back away to get some room against Vidler's length ball in the channel but failed to connect, provoking the pacer to fire a death stare and determinedly point a finger to his forehead, thus signaling an upcoming bouncer. Already lacking confidence, Shahzaib fell for the bluff and attempted to back away again in anticipation of the bumper only for Vidler to instead deliver a half-volley significantly wide of the stumps. Shahzaib could not help but awkwardly stretch his bat out in the hope of fetching some runs and sliced the ball straight to short backward point, much to Vidler's glee.