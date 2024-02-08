U-19 World Cup | Twitter reacts to Vidler brilliantly setting up Shahzaib after threatening 'headshot'
Callum Vidler proved threat is better than the execution to dispatch Shahzaib Khan on Thursday|
ICC
Australia proved that cricket's mind games are not much different than chess by applying one of its key tenets, 'threat is better than execution', with aplomb in the semis. Callum Vidler warned Shahazaib Khan of a lethal bumper to strike fear into the batter and then sealed the deal with his bluff.
Pakistan found themselves in a spot of bother early on in the U-19 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia in Benoni with both their formidable openers dismissed within the powerplay, after having suffered just three losses in the 10-over period throughout the tournament before the game. The Kangaroo's quicks were unabashed in using the short ball as a weapon and it played a pivotal role in the two dismissals, first impacting Shamyl Hussain directly as he top-edged an attempted pull and then paving the path for Shahzaib Khan's trot back to the pavilion in a much more unconventional manner.
The opener had been struggling to get runs on the board, having managed just four across 30 balls, against a disciplined bowling attack. The youngster had attempted to show some attempt by swinging away wildly to two bouncers in Callum Vidler's fourth over without any success, putting into motion a fatal set-up. When Shahzaib got on strike on the fourth ball of the 10th over, he attempted to back away to get some room against Vidler's length ball in the channel but failed to connect, provoking the pacer to fire a death stare and determinedly point a finger to his forehead, thus signaling an upcoming bouncer. Already lacking confidence, Shahzaib fell for the bluff and attempted to back away again in anticipation of the bumper only for Vidler to instead deliver a half-volley significantly wide of the stumps. Shahzaib could not help but awkwardly stretch his bat out in the hope of fetching some runs and sliced the ball straight to short backward point, much to Vidler's glee.
The 18-year-old was seen sporting a huge grin when the big screen showed the manner in which he had set up in counterpart and Twitterati, as always, wasn't far away from getting into the amusing action.
