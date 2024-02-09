‌AUS vs WI | Twitter erupts as Herculian Stoinis sends the crowd fetching for ball with gigantic 106-meter six





Australia got off to a flying start with fifteen boundaries being notched inside the powerplay by David Warner and Josh Inglis. The Blundstone Arena was the centre of a plethora of big hits with every incoming batter going after the bowler now and then. It was no different in the case of Stoinis when he treated Andre Russell with a taste of his own medicine by smacking a massive six.

On the fourth ball of the 14th over, Russell dished a slower one on a good length outside the off stump that sat up well for Stoinis who pressed forward and hooked it over the deep square leg region for a gargantuan six. The Aussie all-rounder judged the pace-off delivery off the hand of the bowler vividly and made such a good connection off the willow that the ball travelled past the spectators behind the ropes and got hidden in the bush. The audience in that region was seen leaning on the fence in quest of the kookaburra and the Twittverse picked this 106-meter six moment and took to social media.

