AUS vs WI | Twitter erupts as Herculian Stoinis sends the crowd fetching for ball with gigantic 106-meter six
The evolution of shorter formats in the cricketing realm has seen a steep rise of power-hitters in the game, catalyzing the entertainment quality. The first T20I between West Indies and Australia saw the crowd amused when they were left in quest of the ball off a gargantuan hit from Marcus Stoinis.
On the fourth ball of the 14th over, Russell dished a slower one on a good length outside the off stump that sat up well for Stoinis who pressed forward and hooked it over the deep square leg region for a gargantuan six. The Aussie all-rounder judged the pace-off delivery off the hand of the bowler vividly and made such a good connection off the willow that the ball travelled past the spectators behind the ropes and got hidden in the bush. The audience in that region was seen leaning on the fence in quest of the kookaburra and the Twittverse picked this 106-meter six moment and took to social media.
February 9, 2024
Marcus Stoinis smashes a colossal 106-meter six, sending the ball out of the park! The crowd searches for the lost ball, but it remains elusive. A replacement is swiftly picked up.#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/crv86Lmlnf— Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) February 9, 2024
Great Intent for just 1 Six never change stoinis— LEO 🇦🇺 (@BettorKid) February 9, 2024
STOINIS's SIX?!!? i was so sad but maxwell will do incredible— lexie⁵⁵ ¹⁶ ⁸¹ ⁴ ³ (@lexiecharlos) February 9, 2024
Warner leads the charge as Australia beat West Indies in T20 opener— Arabella Malakai (@ArabellaMa84678) February 9, 2024
David Warner laid the groundwork for the Australian victory, smashing 70 from 36 balls in his 100th...
David Warner 💯💯💯✅ https://t.co/xksUO1roRV— AK TRENDS 𝕏 (@Ak_Trends) February 9, 2024
Warner’s rapid fifty in milestone match stuns Windies in wild 415-run clash— Leia Paxton (@leia_paxto93521) February 9, 2024
Warner’s rapid fifty in milestone match stuns Windies in wild 415-run clash
THE DAVID WARNER SHOW 🔥— Virat kohli fan ❤️ (@UnkarBalai) February 9, 2024
Fifty from just 22 balls on his 100th T20I match - some crazy batting by Davey in the World Cup year. pic.twitter.com/LdBkNefXE9