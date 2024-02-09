More Options

‌AUS vs WI | Twitter erupts as Herculian Stoinis sends the crowd fetching for ball with gigantic 106-meter six

‌AUS vs WI | Twitter erupts as Herculian Stoinis sends the crowd fetching for ball with gigantic 106-meter six

12

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The evolution of shorter formats in the cricketing realm has seen a steep rise of power-hitters in the game, catalyzing the entertainment quality. The first T20I between West Indies and Australia saw the crowd amused when they were left in quest of the ball off a gargantuan hit from Marcus Stoinis.

Australia got off to a flying start with fifteen boundaries being notched inside the powerplay by David Warner and Josh Inglis. The Blundstone Arena was the centre of a plethora of big hits with every incoming batter going after the bowler now and then. It was no different in the case of Stoinis when he treated Andre Russell with a taste of his own medicine by smacking a massive six.

On the fourth ball of the 14th over, Russell dished a slower one on a good length outside the off stump that sat up well for Stoinis who pressed forward and hooked it over the deep square leg region for a gargantuan six. The Aussie all-rounder judged the pace-off delivery off the hand of the bowler vividly and made such a good connection off the willow that the ball travelled past the spectators behind the ropes and got hidden in the bush. The audience in that region was seen leaning on the fence in quest of the kookaburra and the Twittverse picked this 106-meter six moment and took to social media.

That's massive!

Hugeee!!!! Outta here!

Big man Marcus!

Ohhh ok!

What a day for him!

Warner never fails to do!

He's big match winner all-time!

The Legend!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all