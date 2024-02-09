More Options

‌ILT20 | Twitter in praise after acrobatic Hose pulls off a ‘deadly’ screamer with flying hawk-like display

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Adam Hose pulled off a marvelous catch to dismiss Max Holden

With the raised fitness standards of modern-day athletes moments of brilliance are not a rare sight in sports anymore. Adam Hose justified the regime in modern professionals by taking a flying stunner to draw first blood in the ILT20 contest between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals. 

Chasing a 172-run target in the 27th match of the lucrative league, the Dubai Capitals eked four boundaries off the first nine deliveries in the second innings. However, the momentum did not continue long as Sam Curran applied the brakes, courtesy of a mind-boggling catch from Adam Hose in the second over. 

On the fourth ball of the second over, the left-arm pacer produced a good length delivery around the fourth stump with minimum seam movement. Max Holden tried to make room and carve it over the cover region but was struck down by a tremendous catch from Hose positioned a tad farther from short cover region. 

The Worcestershire-based cricketer shuffled a couple of steps to his left to time a jump and grabbed the ball with his right hand. Hose was outstretched in his attempt, and the ball seemed to have stuck to his palm, making it look like a flying hawk catching its prey. In his attempt, the Englishman ended up twitching his groin and the Twitterverse was highly in praise of his acrobatic efforts.

