ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Mohammad Amir's ecstatic jubilation following skillful mastery of swing

Amir spared no effort in conjuring up some magic during the third over. Capital’s Ben Dunk who is known for his quick starts, faltered on this occasion and found himself outfoxed by Amir's masterful skills. The Pakistan pacer adopted a wide stance on the crease and delivered a full ball aimed at the middle and off. Dunk attempted a flick and played across the line, but the ball deviated late and grazed the top of the off stump. With a spectacular delivery, Amir erupted with celebration with his signature style and ran to join the Viper’s contingent who came lauding the pacer.