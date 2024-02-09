More Options

ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Mohammad Amir's ecstatic jubilation following skillful mastery of swing

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Nothing is more elating for a fast bowler than scalping a batter blended with a beautiful swing. Pakistan’s pace wizard and Desert Viper’s bowling spearhead Mohammed Amir replicated his unique pumped-up celebration after dismissing Dubai Capital’s Ben Dunk with a full-length ball in Dubai.

‌Chasing the target of 172 runs put by Desert Vipers, the Dubai Capitals were off to a shaky start after losing the opener Max Holden with a short-of-length delivery outside off by Sam Curran resulting in a splendid catch by Adam Hose. The onus was now on Tom Banton and Ben Dunk to take things forward for the Capitals after the Vipers broke the opening partnership. After a successful second over by Curran, skipper Colin Munro entrusted the white ball to Mohammed Amir, anticipating some bowling wizardry to impact the Capitals' top order.

Amir spared no effort in conjuring up some magic during the third over. Capital’s Ben Dunk who is known for his quick starts, faltered on this occasion and found himself outfoxed by Amir's masterful skills. The Pakistan pacer adopted a wide stance on the crease and delivered a full ball aimed at the middle and off. Dunk attempted a flick and played across the line, but the ball deviated late and grazed the top of the off stump. With a spectacular delivery, Amir erupted with celebration with his signature style and ran to join the Viper’s contingent who came lauding the pacer. 

The Twitterverse was charged up with Amir’s wicket and took to social media to join the celebration.

