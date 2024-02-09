ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Mohammad Amir's ecstatic jubilation following skillful mastery of swing
Nothing is more elating for a fast bowler than scalping a batter blended with a beautiful swing. Pakistan’s pace wizard and Desert Viper’s bowling spearhead Mohammed Amir replicated his unique pumped-up celebration after dismissing Dubai Capital’s Ben Dunk with a full-length ball in Dubai.
Amir spared no effort in conjuring up some magic during the third over. Capital’s Ben Dunk who is known for his quick starts, faltered on this occasion and found himself outfoxed by Amir's masterful skills. The Pakistan pacer adopted a wide stance on the crease and delivered a full ball aimed at the middle and off. Dunk attempted a flick and played across the line, but the ball deviated late and grazed the top of the off stump. With a spectacular delivery, Amir erupted with celebration with his signature style and ran to join the Viper’s contingent who came lauding the pacer.
The Twitterverse was charged up with Amir’s wicket and took to social media to join the celebration.
February 9, 2024
𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗛 🤩— Dani Awan (@awan4742) February 9, 2024
Ben Dunk left stunned by this beauty from Amir ☝️⚡#DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket #DVvDC pic.twitter.com/jkoXNFTKou
Mohammad Amir And PowerPlay Wickets— Cric Bolt ⚡ (@cric_bolt) February 9, 2024
🔥❤#mohammedamir #ILT20 @iamamirofficial pic.twitter.com/3N8cC8WAr7
3/34 in 4 overs for Mohammed Amir! Another outstanding spell from him 🔥🔥🔥 #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/4hxn9xMjwb— Tanveer Ali 🇵🇰 (@TanveerA35574) February 3, 2024
Where is Mohammed Amir Alizai ??#ReleaseAmirAlizai pic.twitter.com/bAK3YmzWfZ— یاسر بلوچ (@Sarawaan1) February 7, 2024
We are not surprised 😌#DesertVipers #FangsOut #DPWorldILT20 #Season2 #DVvDC #AllInForCricket #MohammadAmir | @iamamirofficial pic.twitter.com/upX4gmMQa3— Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) February 9, 2024
Showing nerves of steel and leadership prowess 👏❤️#SoarHighDubai #WeAreCapitals #DPWorldILT20 #DVvDC pic.twitter.com/UBRjWllwJt— Dubai Capitals (@Dubai_Capitals) February 9, 2024
Roelof Van Der Merwe of Dubai Capitals delivers a ball.#ILT20 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/zx4LAus4kC— Hammad Kurar (@Hammad_Kurar) February 9, 2024
Dunk is gone, so it's over for Dubai Capitals as well. Desert Vipers are gonna win. #ILT20— S (@captrocin) February 9, 2024