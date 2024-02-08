More Options

ILT20 | Vince-Smith outshines MI Emirates to extend winning streak in rare defense

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gulf Giants produced a rare win defending a total in Dubai with five out of their seven bowlers scalping wickets. Kieron Pollard and Jordan Thompson's late outbursts did take the MI Emirates close to the target but failed to overhaul as James Vince and Jamie Smith's fiery knocks set up for a win.

‌Following the usual norm of fielding first in Dubai, MI Emirates bowlers did not receive a pleasing welcome after James Vince treated Rohid Khan and Trent Boult with disdain. He smashed seven fours and a six before losing his partner Jordan Cox in the fifth over. Chris Lynn accompanied the Englishman in the lead to a 53-run powerplay. However, the Australian did not make a major difference as Waqar Salemkheil outwitted him and Shimron Hetmyer halfway through the innings with the score reflecting 77/3 in eleven overs. The pressure piled up on the lower order after Odean Smith and  Dan Mousley extracted a wicket each of Vince (59) and Gerhard Erasmus respectively. The Giants' lower order succumbed to the applied pressure but Jamie Smith’s (43* off 26 balls) quickfire propelled the score to 158/7.

In reply, Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem gave a brisk start of 22 runs before the latter’ struggling knock came to an end in the fourth over. Andre Fletcher followed him back to the pavilion in the final over of the field restrictions with the Emirates ending the powerplay at 43/2. Subsequently, the Giants bowling unit produced a disciplined effort to peg back at the opposition every time they looked to stitch a partnership. With the scoreboard reading 72/5 after 10.4 overs, Kieron Pollard countered the Giants and tailored a 51-run sixth wicket partnership before the duo got dismissed in back-to-back overs during the slog overs. Although Jordan Thompson's (9-ball 28*) cameo did bring them close to the target it left them five runs short of the total.

