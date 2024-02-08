ILT20 | Vince-Smith outshines MI Emirates to extend winning streak in rare defense
Gulf Giants produced a rare win defending a total in Dubai with five out of their seven bowlers scalping wickets. Kieron Pollard and Jordan Thompson's late outbursts did take the MI Emirates close to the target but failed to overhaul as James Vince and Jamie Smith's fiery knocks set up for a win.
In reply, Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem gave a brisk start of 22 runs before the latter’ struggling knock came to an end in the fourth over. Andre Fletcher followed him back to the pavilion in the final over of the field restrictions with the Emirates ending the powerplay at 43/2. Subsequently, the Giants bowling unit produced a disciplined effort to peg back at the opposition every time they looked to stitch a partnership. With the scoreboard reading 72/5 after 10.4 overs, Kieron Pollard countered the Giants and tailored a 51-run sixth wicket partnership before the duo got dismissed in back-to-back overs during the slog overs. Although Jordan Thompson's (9-ball 28*) cameo did bring them close to the target it left them five runs short of the total.
@GulfGiants won by 5 Runs. Excellent Knock @vincey14 59(41) and Jamie Smith 43*(26). Well bowled @CJordan 2/21.#ILT20 #GGvMIE— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) February 8, 2024
Bro watching ILT20— Kshitij Ojha (@Kshitij070) February 8, 2024
pollard became biggest fraud...thats why mi dropped him at ipl #ilt20— Gauti (@Tradergautam) February 8, 2024
Gulf Giants win ✅ Allamdulilah 🤲🏻— S (@captrocin) February 8, 2024
*MI Emirates #ILT20 https://t.co/WFJCtTSaL2
Big man Pollard on fire 🥵— Tharun (@surakshaengg) February 8, 2024
Raw power unleashed 🔥#kohli #RohitSharma #PAKvsAUS #U19WorldCup#ILT20 #Jadeja #SA20 pic.twitter.com/VZKRBJCv0P
No Nicky Pooran, No Tim David for the play offs, while the Lord Kieron Pollard is back as the captain, Lol MI Emirates are definitely not winning the DP ILT20 #ILT20 #MIEmirates— Rahil (@Chef_RS) February 8, 2024
#ILT20 I really shocked that 38/40 year pollard is playing t20 match while young generation is sitting on bench why??— Bharpoor numberdar (@numberdar1000) February 8, 2024
Can Pollard atleast win this game? #ILT20— AGK (@itzme_av) February 8, 2024
Zubair getting a wicket here!#ILT20— CricketbyRahul (@CricketbyRahul) February 8, 2024
He is playing in ilt20— Tharun (@surakshaengg) February 8, 2024
He is in good form