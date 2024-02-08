SA20 | Twitter reacts as Klassen-Mulder takes Super Giants for title clash beating Super Kings
Durban’s Super Giants beat Joburg Super Kings by 69 runs at the Wanderers to qualify for the finals. With explosive batting from Heinrich Klassen and Wiaan Mulder, the Super Giants scored a massive 211/6 while the hosts were bundled out for 142 runs, courtesy of Junior Dala’s bowling figure of 4/38.
In response, the Super Kings were off to a trembling start losing the in-form skipper Faf du Plessis in the second over of the match. The very next over, Reece Topley picked up Leus du Plooy’s wicket with the hosts wobbling at 14/2 in three overs. Reeza Hendricks and Sibonelo Makhamy intended to accelerate the Super Kings' batting but the latter was dismissed just before the powerplay. In six overs, the Joburg side were languishing at 32/3 with Moeen Ali and Reeza Hendricks leading the charge for the hosts. The duo spurred the batting to 83/3 in 11 overs with a partnership of 54 runs but things went a bit haywire after losing Hendricks. Donovan Ferriera, Dayyaan Galiem and Sam Cook followed back to the hut in a space of two overs with the home side struggling at 135/8 in 16.2 overs. Unfortunately, the Joburg Super Kings were unable to power further bundling out at 142 with Juinor Dala as the star performer with the ball (4/38). With the win, Durban’s Super Giants qualify for the finals and will play the Sunrisers’ Eastern Cape for the title on Saturday.
Well played
INTO THE FINALS! 🥳❤️🔥— Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) February 8, 2024
Congratulations & Well Played. #SA20 pic.twitter.com/niLNzItM2s
Really cocky
DSG players being really cocky towards JSK today, or probably it is the other way around. Klaasen showing Ferreira where the dressing room is. Earlier Topley and du Plooy had a beef. #SA20— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) February 8, 2024
Not Klaasen
Donovan Ferreira has hammered 24 off 12 balls but he's no Heinrich Klaasen just yet as he mishits a full toss from Naveen ul-Haq straight to long-off. Joburg Super Kings 118-6 in the 15th over. #SA20 Qualifier— Ken Borland (@KenBorland) February 8, 2024
Like diamond
Aged like a diamond 💎— Basic Instinct (@JeflonMusk) February 8, 2024
Now get that bracewell out asap.
This guy has a higher SR in t20s.#bracewell #DSGvsJSK #SA20 #JSK #DSG #Faf
Their performance
JSK's Performance Since the inauguration of the #SA20 :-— Abhishek Roy (@AbhiroyTweets) February 8, 2024
2023:- SEMI FINAL
2024:- SEMI FINAL
Hope 2025 Will bring Us the Trophy💛.
Only it counts
At the end of the day, the two best teams will be the ones who make it to the final.— ExcelBaby (@Shaun_Analytics) February 8, 2024
The best part is while both teams have had good contributions from their internationals, their biggest strength has been their backbone of domestic players who've stood up.#SA20
They tried their best
Naah Man Fariera Naah!!— Tradancyog (@TradancyOG) February 8, 2024
Anyways you tried your best 🥲
Match Is almost Over now but There is 1 Guy Doug Bracewell the power hitter With lots of experience......
There is hope 🤞#SA20 #JSK
Game over
Ferreira gone , it's game over.— Kishore (@kishoreofficial) February 8, 2024
It's #SECvDSG tomorrow for the title.#SA20
Same story
JSK were lucky enough to reach Q2- not good enough to win SA20. Same story, like last year.— G. (@Bibliophileeyy) February 8, 2024
No one frustrates
No cricketer frustrates me more than Reeza Hendricks. #SA20 #JSKvDSG— Aayush Mahajan (@CricGlance) February 8, 2024