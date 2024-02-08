More Options

SA20 | Twitter reacts as Klassen-Mulder takes Super Giants for title clash beating Super Kings

SA20 | Twitter reacts as Klassen-Mulder takes Super Giants for title clash beating Super Kings

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Durban’s Super Giants beat Joburg Super Kings by 69 runs at the Wanderers to qualify for the finals. With explosive batting from Heinrich Klassen and Wiaan Mulder, the Super Giants scored a massive 211/6 while the hosts were bundled out for 142 runs, courtesy of Junior Dala’s bowling figure of 4/38.

‌After winning three of their last four games, the Joburg Super Kings chose to bowl and were off to a balanced start. Durban’s Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzkee took their side to 29/0 in three overs. Sam Cook scalped Breetzkee’s wicket in the fourth over and de Kock was dismissed by Nandre Burger in the fifth over. At the end of the powerplay, DSG was 46/2 with JJ Smuts and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hoping to accelerate the innings further. However, South African explosive batter Heinrich Klassen, along with Rajapaksa built a 43-run partnership taking their side to 95/3 in 12 overs. Although Rajapaksa departed in the 13th over off Burger Wiaan Mulder walked into bat and joined the six-hitting spree. The Klassen-Mulder duo stormed the DSG batting with a mammoth 101-run partnership with the former racking up 74 off 30 balls, eventually leading to 211/6 in 20 overs. 

In response, the Super Kings were off to a trembling start losing the in-form skipper Faf du Plessis in the second over of the match. The very next over, Reece Topley picked up Leus du Plooy’s wicket with the hosts wobbling at 14/2 in three overs. Reeza Hendricks and Sibonelo Makhamy intended to accelerate the Super Kings' batting but the latter was dismissed just before the powerplay. In six overs, the Joburg side were languishing at 32/3 with Moeen Ali and Reeza Hendricks leading the charge for the hosts. The duo spurred the batting to 83/3 in 11 overs with a partnership of 54 runs but things went a bit haywire after losing Hendricks. Donovan Ferriera, Dayyaan Galiem and Sam Cook followed back to the hut in a space of two overs with the home side struggling at 135/8 in 16.2 overs. Unfortunately, the Joburg Super Kings were unable to power further bundling out at 142 with Juinor Dala as the star performer with the ball (4/38). With the win, Durban’s Super Giants qualify for the finals and will play the Sunrisers’ Eastern Cape for the title on Saturday. 

Well played

Really cocky

Not Klaasen

Like diamond

Their performance

Only it counts

They tried their best

Game over

Same story

No one frustrates

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all