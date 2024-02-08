SA20 | Twitter reacts as Klassen-Mulder takes Super Giants for title clash beating Super Kings

In response, the Super Kings were off to a trembling start losing the in-form skipper Faf du Plessis in the second over of the match. The very next over, Reece Topley picked up Leus du Plooy’s wicket with the hosts wobbling at 14/2 in three overs. Reeza Hendricks and Sibonelo Makhamy intended to accelerate the Super Kings' batting but the latter was dismissed just before the powerplay. In six overs, the Joburg side were languishing at 32/3 with Moeen Ali and Reeza Hendricks leading the charge for the hosts. The duo spurred the batting to 83/3 in 11 overs with a partnership of 54 runs but things went a bit haywire after losing Hendricks. Donovan Ferriera, Dayyaan Galiem and Sam Cook followed back to the hut in a space of two overs with the home side struggling at 135/8 in 16.2 overs. Unfortunately, the Joburg Super Kings were unable to power further bundling out at 142 with Juinor Dala as the star performer with the ball (4/38). With the win, Durban’s Super Giants qualify for the finals and will play the Sunrisers’ Eastern Cape for the title on Saturday.