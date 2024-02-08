More Options

SA20 | Twitter stirred as du Plooy and Topley engaged in heated war of words

SA20 | Twitter stirred as du Plooy and Topley engaged in heated war of words

152

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The stakes are consistently elevated when two formidable teams face off in a qualifier match. Such was the case in the contest between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants when Leus du Plooy and Reece Topley indulged in a heated war of words during JSK’s chase at the Wanderers.

‌Chasing the mammoth target of 212 runs, Joburg Super Kings were off to a shaky start after DSG’s Naveen ul Haq scalped the wicket of JSK skipper Faf du Plessis in the second over, leaving the Wanderers stunned in silence. Du Plessis, who had a great season with 239 runs with an average of almost 30, failed to provide fireworks at the crucial encounter and all eyes were on Reeza Hendricks and du Plooy to power the Super Kings in the chase. However, tensions escalated during the third over as Reece Topley and du Plooy engaged in a verbal spat, adding a touch of intensity to the match, while the fired-up Super Giants maintained relentless pressure with the white ball.

On the third ball of the third over, Topley bowled a short-pitch delivery beating the outside edge of an intended pull from du Plooy, and went straight to the wicketkeeper de Kock. Eventually, the bowler was seen charged up and strolling towards du Plooy to have eye-to-eye contact. Both of them had an intense yet brisk squabble with the batter not bogging down to step up and indulge in a heated spat. Meanwhile, substitute fielder Marnus Stoinis walked up to du Plooy and patted his back while Topley continued to take his walk for the run-up.

The Twitterverse reacted to du Plooy’s heated exchange with Topley and poured out their emotion

Things heating between them

What's going on

Provoking

Airtime 

Lot of heavy lifting

This is cinema

Got out early

Enforcer

Tremendous catch

Showing aggression

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all