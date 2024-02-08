SA20 | Twitter stirred as du Plooy and Topley engaged in heated war of words

On the third ball of the third over, Topley bowled a short-pitch delivery beating the outside edge of an intended pull from du Plooy, and went straight to the wicketkeeper de Kock. Eventually, the bowler was seen charged up and strolling towards du Plooy to have eye-to-eye contact. Both of them had an intense yet brisk squabble with the batter not bogging down to step up and indulge in a heated spat. Meanwhile, substitute fielder Marnus Stoinis walked up to du Plooy and patted his back while Topley continued to take his walk for the run-up.