SL vs AFG | Pathum Nissanka’s historic double ton outshines valiant Afghanistan in epic run-feast
Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to ODI double ton|
Sri Lanka took the lead in the ODI series with a 42-run victory over Afghanistan in a run-feast at Pallekele. Pathum Nissanka scripted history with an epic double ton eclipsing the individual centuries from Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai that came under difficult circumstances.
In reply, the Lankan pace duo of Pramod Madushan and Dushmatnha Chameera wreaked havoc with the new ball in the Afghan batting order with the former getting rid of the openers in his first couple of overs. They hunted in pairs and toppled their middle order leaving the tourists rattled at 55/5 after 8.3 overs. When the stakes were against the odds, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai stepped up and built a mind-boggling 242-run sixth-wicket partnership to take the Atalans from 55/5 to 297/6. The last recognized pair of visitors soaked up immense pressure and mixed caution with aggression during the second powerplay to reach their centuries. However, the required run rate was over 18 with five overs to spare and Nabi (136) found himself dismissed to up the ante in the 46th over. Despite Omarzai (149) being set at one end of the strip, he failed to nail the improbable chase, handing the Lankans a 42-run triumph.
He waited for so long!
Sanath Jayasuriya enjoying his 24 year old record being broken by Pathum Nissanka.#AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/hczU9Ft5dG— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 9, 2024
True
Some losses are not less than a win.— Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) February 9, 2024
Congratulations to Sri Lanka for the win.
Very well done, Mohammad Nabi & Azmat Omarzai, & congratulations on your centuries.
This fightback will be remembered in cricket history. What a brilliant partnership. Take a bow champions.#AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/aIVbnOGRhz
Bow down!
Every mouth must confess, every head must bow down !!!— UMAIR 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@alooparanthah) February 9, 2024
The best fast bowling all rounder in asia today !! 🏃♂️🔥 #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/QsaRBvWBPl
Superb
From 55/5 to 297/6 is some recovery by these two. @MohammadNabi007 & @AzmatOmarzay gave it all but it wasn’t meant to be. Well played Atalano! #SLvAFG #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/2fZO8yfiC8— Bashir Gharwal غروال (@bashir_gharwall) February 9, 2024
Amazing
Nabi recent form with bat is nothing short of amazement that how even at the age of 40 u can improve as a player if u have zeal.— Raazi (@Crick_logist) February 9, 2024
Really really wish both father & son play one game together in an international level.#AFGvSL https://t.co/pK9NkPRlG3 pic.twitter.com/5xdOt2P82i
1st of many!
First ODI ton for Azmatullah Omarzai 🔥🥵 He is in his best form of his career 🙌.. What a All Rounder he is ❤️#AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/CsiEThutnJ— 🇵🇰AHMAD🏏 (@ahmadtweets28) February 9, 2024
Well played
Well played bro#AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/rxzWg64tpw— Rajkumar (@Rajkuma82261962) February 9, 2024
Brilliant
Congrats to Amazing Azmatullah Omarzai on his maiden ODI hundred 💯 ❤️— Hassib Haidar🇦🇫 (@hassib_haidar) February 9, 2024
What a performance by our young allrounder 👐😍#AFGvSL #SLvAFG https://t.co/tbW5FSs4zx pic.twitter.com/E0eIa0dRBM
Yes
The comeback that Afghanistan made after falling five wickets for 55 runs. What did Afghanistan actually fight? When Nabi and Omarzai were batting, at one time it seemed that Afghanistan could win the match.— Anshuldwivedi (@Rohiratforever) February 9, 2024
Even though the match was lost but Afghanistan won hearts#AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/c4EPlbyEoy
Latest entrant!
Highest score for Afghanistan in ODI cricket...— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) February 9, 2024
Ibrahim Zadran. 162
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 151
Azmatullah Omarzai 149 Today
Mohammad Nabi 136 today
Azmatullah scored highest score for Afghanistan as non opener.#AFGvSL #SLvAFG #SLvsAFG pic.twitter.com/lZC3txuIoo