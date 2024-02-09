‌SL vs AFG | Pathum Nissanka’s historic double ton outshines valiant Afghanistan in epic run-feast

In reply, the Lankan pace duo of Pramod Madushan and Dushmatnha Chameera wreaked havoc with the new ball in the Afghan batting order with the former getting rid of the openers in his first couple of overs. They hunted in pairs and toppled their middle order leaving the tourists rattled at 55/5 after 8.3 overs. When the stakes were against the odds, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai stepped up and built a mind-boggling 242-run sixth-wicket partnership to take the Atalans from 55/5 to 297/6. The last recognized pair of visitors soaked up immense pressure and mixed caution with aggression during the second powerplay to reach their centuries. However, the required run rate was over 18 with five overs to spare and Nabi (136) found himself dismissed to up the ante in the 46th over. Despite Omarzai (149) being set at one end of the strip, he failed to nail the improbable chase, handing the Lankans a 42-run triumph.