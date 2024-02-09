More Options

‌SL vs AFG | Pathum Nissanka’s historic double ton outshines valiant Afghanistan in epic run-feast

‌SL vs AFG | Pathum Nissanka’s historic double ton outshines valiant Afghanistan in epic run-feast

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to ODI double ton

|

Sri Lanka took the lead in the ODI series with a 42-run victory over Afghanistan in a run-feast at Pallekele. Pathum Nissanka scripted history with an epic double ton eclipsing the individual centuries from Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai that came under difficult circumstances.

Following a comprehensive win in the one-off Test, Sri Lanka bloomed in the first innings with Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando in charge. The pair was excellent at judging the looseners and punished them with disdain along with regular strike rotation. With 90 runs scored from the first ten overs, the openers looked set and went on to orchestrate a mammoth 182 runs opening partnership before Fernando was outsmarted by Fareed Ahmad’s short ball halfway through the innings. Kusal Mendis failed to convert his start and paved the way for a 120-run third-wicket partnership between Sadeera Samarawickrama and Nissanka. While the former played a quick knock of 36-ball 45 Nissanka went on to smash a historic double ton, the first-ever by a Sri Lankan in this format.  Eventually, the 25-year-old carried the bat during his 139-ball 210 leading to a score of 381/3.

In reply, the Lankan pace duo of Pramod Madushan and Dushmatnha Chameera wreaked havoc with the new ball in the Afghan batting order with the former getting rid of the openers in his first couple of overs. They hunted in pairs and toppled their middle order leaving the tourists rattled at 55/5 after 8.3 overs. When the stakes were against the odds, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai stepped up and built a mind-boggling 242-run sixth-wicket partnership to take the Atalans from 55/5 to 297/6. The last recognized pair of visitors soaked up immense pressure and mixed caution with aggression during the second powerplay to reach their centuries. However, the required run rate was over 18 with five overs to spare and Nabi (136) found himself dismissed to up the ante in the 46th over. Despite Omarzai (149) being set at one end of the strip, he failed to nail the improbable chase, handing the Lankans a 42-run triumph. 

He waited for so long!

True

Bow down!

Superb

Amazing

1st of many!

Well played

Brilliant

Yes

Latest entrant!

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all