SL vs AFG | Twitter celebrates Pathum Nissanka becoming first Sri Lankan to rack ODI double ton

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

It's when people rise above expectations and seize the opportunity, turning it into milestones. Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka created history at Pallekele by smashing a double century (210* off 139) against Afghanistan, becoming the first Sri Lankan to accomplish this achievement.

‌Afghanistan Captain Hashmatulah Shahidi chose to bowl first and were threatened by Nissanka and Avishka Fernando, the pair that led the Sri Lankan batting to a formidable total of 381/3 in 50 overs. The Nissanka-Fernando duo showcased an impressive partnership, contributing 182 runs in 27 overs with the latter scoring run-a-ball 88 before being dismissed by Fareed Ahmed.  Following Fernando's departure, Nissanka elevated his game, punishing the Afghan side and concluding the innings unbeaten at 210 off just 139 balls. Nissanka's blazing knock was distributed in 20 boundaries and eight sixes as he carried the bat at the end of the innings. 

With his double ton, the top-order batter joined the elite club of double centurions in One-Day internationals with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Glenn Maxwell, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Gayle, and Martin Guptill. He also became the sixth Asian cricketer to have achieved this feat joining Kishan, Gill, Sharma, Sehwag and Tendulkar. The 25-year-old opening batsman also surpassed  Sanath Jayasuriya's (189) longstanding record for the highest ODI score by a Sri Lankan. Nissanka’s double ton came in 136 balls making him the third fastest to score a double century in One-Day internationals, leapfrogging West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s 138-ball double ton.

Afghanistan Players and the Twitterverse congratulated Nissanka’s magnificent achievement

 

