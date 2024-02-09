SL vs AFG | Twitter celebrates Pathum Nissanka becoming first Sri Lankan to rack ODI double ton
It's when people rise above expectations and seize the opportunity, turning it into milestones. Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka created history at Pallekele by smashing a double century (210* off 139) against Afghanistan, becoming the first Sri Lankan to accomplish this achievement.
With his double ton, the top-order batter joined the elite club of double centurions in One-Day internationals with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Glenn Maxwell, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Gayle, and Martin Guptill. He also became the sixth Asian cricketer to have achieved this feat joining Kishan, Gill, Sharma, Sehwag and Tendulkar. The 25-year-old opening batsman also surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya's (189) longstanding record for the highest ODI score by a Sri Lankan. Nissanka’s double ton came in 136 balls making him the third fastest to score a double century in One-Day internationals, leapfrogging West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s 138-ball double ton.
Afghanistan Players and the Twitterverse congratulated Nissanka’s magnificent achievement