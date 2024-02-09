SL vs AFG | Twitter celebrates Pathum Nissanka becoming first Sri Lankan to rack ODI double ton

‌Afghanistan Captain Hashmatulah Shahidi chose to bowl first and were threatened by Nissanka and Avishka Fernando, the pair that led the Sri Lankan batting to a formidable total of 381/3 in 50 overs. The Nissanka-Fernando duo showcased an impressive partnership, contributing 182 runs in 27 overs with the latter scoring run-a-ball 88 before being dismissed by Fareed Ahmed. Following Fernando's departure, Nissanka elevated his game, punishing the Afghan side and concluding the innings unbeaten at 210 off just 139 balls. Nissanka's blazing knock was distributed in 20 boundaries and eight sixes as he carried the bat at the end of the innings.