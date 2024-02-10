‌ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Gulf Giants sealing playoff spot with nervy last-ball triumph over Knight Riders

In reply, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders suffered an early blow after Jamie Overton removed Michael-Kyle Pepper in the first over itself. However, the chasing side remained unfettered as Jason Roy and Joe Clarke smashed eight boundaries altogether en route to a powerplay score of 60/2, even though the latter top-edged off Overton in the fifth over. Alishan Sharafu further built on the foundation set alongside Roy to stitch together a partnership of 53 runs but the duo succumbed within the space of five deliveries with 63 runs still to get off the remaining 50 deliveries. The onus fell on Laurie Evans’ shoulders to get the team through but the wickets kept tumbling at the other end while Overton’s unnerving accuracy kept the runs at bay. Eventually, Evans’ unbeaten 24-ball 33 was not enough with Zimbabwean Blessing Muzarabani conceding just seven runs in the final over despite a front-foot no-ball.