ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Gulf Giants sealing playoff spot with nervy last-ball triumph over Knight Riders
Jamie Overton played a key role with the ball to defend a modest target of 167|
Gulf Giants
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders suffered a late collapse in Dubai to fall three runs short of Gulf Giants’ 166 and leave their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Half-centuries by James Vince and Jordan Cox set the stage for Jamie Overton’s three scalps to trump Laurie Evans’ cameo at the death.
February 10, 2024
Andre Russell is KKR ADKR LAKR TKR. without him we are finished. pic.twitter.com/lHu5dL8Tfc— S H A H I D. (@Irfy_Pathaan56) February 10, 2024
Venky Mama, if you have any shame left, make this legend the captain of ADKR & LAKR. Currently you are only wasting our time!— 𝑲𝑵𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻 𝕏 𝑨𝑵𝑬𝑬𝑲 #𝚂𝙷𝚁𝙴𝚈𝙰𝚂𝙸𝙰𝙽 (@AneekDey108) February 10, 2024
Top level choking! 😠pic.twitter.com/GkYhrLPIyu
Shameful performance by ADKR. Top tier choking— Pratik (@Prat1k_) February 10, 2024
credit:adkr. Goodbye 👋 pic.twitter.com/Ycld7jnMFL— Walter Escobar 🤬 (@JHighdemand) February 10, 2024
Adkr doing kkr things and not one fan is surprised 😋#ILt20 pic.twitter.com/gKlHm8osDH— Raazi (@Crick_logist) February 10, 2024
ADKR Tonight 🥲 pic.twitter.com/2e6o2DMsje— Aditya (@switch_hit18) February 10, 2024
ADKR bottling it like proper Knight Riders franchise 😭— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) February 10, 2024
Its over ADKR Nation!! pic.twitter.com/paRDPHh1bp— Aditya (@switch_hit18) February 10, 2024
Roy Da on his ADKR debut 47(31)— Aditya (@switch_hit18) February 10, 2024
Well played Jason!pic.twitter.com/2RtMvxTkCP