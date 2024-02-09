More Options

ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Sikandar Raza’s heroics as Dubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Dubai Capitals jumped to the fourth spot of the points table as they beat Desert Vipers in a thrilling encounter in Dubai. Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza's impressive 79-run collaboration steered the Capitals to triumph, pushing the Vipers to the bottom of the table with consecutive losses.

‌Sent in to bat first by Dubai Capitals skipper Sam Billings, Desert Vipers had a brilliant start with openers Alex Hales and Philip Salt putting up a 66-run partnership in 4.2 overs. The Hales-Salt duo managed this in four overs until Salt’s departure on the third ball of the fifth over by Roelof van der Merwe. The Vipers ended up with 80/1 at the end of powerplay with Daniel Lawerence and Hales anchoring their batting unit. However, van der Merwe gave the Capitals their second breakthrough in the ninth over scalping Lawrence’s wicket in the ninth over. The Vipers’ carnage was regulated by some decent bowling by Capital’s Olly Stone who picked up the wickets of Hales and Munro with the Vipers' scorecard at 118/4 in 11.3 overs. The Vipers struggled thereafter in the middle overs and couldn't produce big hits blended with successive fall of wickets. With Sam Curran and Adam Hose back in the hut, the Viper’s batting collapsed in the slog overs scoring 171/7 in 20 overs.

The Vipers bowlers looked determined as they walked out to bowl in the second innings. The persistence paid off when Capitals opener Max Holden was dismissed by Sam Curran, resulting in fruitful outcomes. Mohammad Amir joined the party and scalped Ben Dunk’s wicket with the Capitals struggling at 23/2 in three overs. With Tom Banton’s dismissal in the sixth over, the Capital's top order collapsed with the scorecard at 38/3 at the end of the powerplay. Sikandar Raza and Sam Billings built a 79-run partnership with a few blazing shots taking the Capitals to 111/3 in 14 overs. The respite for the Vipers came with Billings wicket by Sri Lankan right arm quick Matheesha Pathirana in the 15th over. With Sikandar Raza and Dasun Shanaka on the crease, the Capitals reached 159/5 in 19 overs. With 13 required off the last six balls, Raza absorbed all the pressure with an intense last over and hit a last-ball six as Dubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers by five wickets

