ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Sikandar Raza’s heroics as Dubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers

The Vipers bowlers looked determined as they walked out to bowl in the second innings. The persistence paid off when Capitals opener Max Holden was dismissed by Sam Curran, resulting in fruitful outcomes. Mohammad Amir joined the party and scalped Ben Dunk’s wicket with the Capitals struggling at 23/2 in three overs. With Tom Banton’s dismissal in the sixth over, the Capital's top order collapsed with the scorecard at 38/3 at the end of the powerplay. Sikandar Raza and Sam Billings built a 79-run partnership with a few blazing shots taking the Capitals to 111/3 in 14 overs. The respite for the Vipers came with Billings wicket by Sri Lankan right arm quick Matheesha Pathirana in the 15th over. With Sikandar Raza and Dasun Shanaka on the crease, the Capitals reached 159/5 in 19 overs. With 13 required off the last six balls, Raza absorbed all the pressure with an intense last over and hit a last-ball six as Dubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers by five wickets