IPL 2024 | Lucknow Super Giants announce Shamar Joseph as replacement for Mark Wood

‌Shamar Joseph rose to fame after spearheading West Indies to a historic win at the Gabba in January with a seven-wicket haul in the second innings to defend a target of 216. The 24-year-old had been harboring a wounded toe and was expected to not be available to bowl for Kraigg Brathwaite and co but ended up improving his wickets tally to 13 scalps across the two Tests to take home the Richie Benaud medal. Joseph was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing ILT20 season, having been previously picked by the Dubai Capitals, but has since signed for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League which would be his first franchise stint outside of the Caribbean Premier League.