SA20 | Twitter amused as Hermann plays an unplanned 'trial ball' to kick off final after umpire blooper

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the toss in Newlands and opted to bat first in their second SA20 final across as many seasons with the hopes of completing an elusive double and cementing themselves as a powerhouse in one of the latest additions to the T20 franchise circuit. Openers Dawid Malan and Jordan Hermann had made their way to the center through a red carpet flanked by a display of fireworks alongside Durban's Super Giants XI spread across the field. Off-spinner JJ Smuts had the ball in hand and umpire Stephen Harris called play at the stroke of 5:30 PM local time to signal the start of the summit clash. However, after all the hype and build-up, an unexpected blooper killed the moment comically.