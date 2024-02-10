WATCH, AUS vs SA | Alana King makes wild heave count for six runs despite smashing her stumps
A hit wicket, a six, and a no-ball occurring simultaneously is as bizarre as it gets in cricket but just the kind of chaos one could expect when Australia play. Alana King swung for her life on Saturday after being stunned by a beamer and got maximum returns for it despite decimating her stumps.
Australia rode on the back of the ever-reliable Beth Mooney's unbeaten 82 in the series decider against South Africa at the North Sydney Oval to set a target of 238 from 31 overs for the visitors in a rain-interrupted affair. Masabata Klaas turned out to be the Proteas' wrecker-in-chief to restrict a dominant batting side with four scalps in her nine overs but it was not always smooth sailing for the veteran right-arm quick.
Bowling the penultimate over of her final spell with the hosts raring to go big in the death, Klaas had already leaked nine runs off the first four balls and hoped to limit the damage with an attempted yorker. However, the Kookaburra slipped out of her hand and was headed straight for Alana King's head on the full, provoking the all-rounder to instinctively kneel and wildly swing the willow across her torso. While the white rock made a sweet connection with the middle of the bat and sailed over deep square leg, Alana managed to also sweep the bails off her stumps in the process as a consequence of how deep she had been sitting in her crease. Not wasting a second, King immediately had her arms outstretched even while ending up flat on her back and the umpire obliged by signaling a no-ball to save the 28-year-old the blushes.
To add salt to Klaas' wounds, King ended up nailing another heave on the ensuing free hit to earn 13 runs off a single legal delivery. However, the bowler did have the last laugh by having her counterpart holed out in the final over of the match after her 17-run cameo.
