WATCH, AUS vs SA | Alana King makes wild heave count for six runs despite smashing her stumps

Bowling the penultimate over of her final spell with the hosts raring to go big in the death, Klaas had already leaked nine runs off the first four balls and hoped to limit the damage with an attempted yorker. However, the Kookaburra slipped out of her hand and was headed straight for Alana King's head on the full, provoking the all-rounder to instinctively kneel and wildly swing the willow across her torso. While the white rock made a sweet connection with the middle of the bat and sailed over deep square leg, Alana managed to also sweep the bails off her stumps in the process as a consequence of how deep she had been sitting in her crease. Not wasting a second, King immediately had her arms outstretched even while ending up flat on her back and the umpire obliged by signaling a no-ball to save the 28-year-old the blushes.