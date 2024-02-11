More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to awestruck Zampa after Powell flexes muscles in display of sheer brutality

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to awestruck Zampa after Powell flexes muscles in display of sheer brutality

12

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

It's indeed a great moment for a batter when a packed audience and the bowler are left awestruck with a six. West Indies’ Rovman Powell did something such in Adelaide as he hit a six off Adam Zampa with sheer brilliance, leaving the spinner astonished in the second T20 International.

‌Chasing a mammoth total of 242 runs, the Windies found themselves reeling at 62/4 at the end of the powerplay. However, Andre Russell and Rovman Powell motored the unit forward with a rapid 47-run partnership. The former scored a blistering 37 off 16 balls before Powell and Romario Shepherd took over the baton in an attempt to chase the gigantic target. Powell looked relentless, hitting the ball out of the park seemingly at will, as the Windies’s scorecard read 165/7 in 16 overs. 

Amidst the Powell carnage, who was batting at the strike rate of 175, a watershed moment came on the second ball of the 17th over when a packed Adelaide Oval was left jaw-dropped with a brilliant six by the 30-year-old Jamaican star. Adam Zampa bowled a full delivery wide of off and Powell smashed it off deep backward point into the crowd. The display of raw muscle strength was evident in the six, as Zampa paused in his follow-through to admire Powell's shot and express his appreciation with a scrunched face and open-mouthed sigh.

The Twitterverse was amazed with Powell’s six and took to social media to congratulate the Jamaican.

Awestruck!

Love it

Cinema

It was!

True

Brilliant

On fire

Looks like that!

Superb

In form!!

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all