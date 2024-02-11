AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to awestruck Zampa after Powell flexes muscles in display of sheer brutality

Amidst the Powell carnage, who was batting at the strike rate of 175, a watershed moment came on the second ball of the 17th over when a packed Adelaide Oval was left jaw-dropped with a brilliant six by the 30-year-old Jamaican star. Adam Zampa bowled a full delivery wide of off and Powell smashed it off deep backward point into the crowd. The display of raw muscle strength was evident in the six, as Zampa paused in his follow-through to admire Powell's shot and express his appreciation with a scrunched face and open-mouthed sigh.