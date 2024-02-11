AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts to awestruck Zampa after Powell flexes muscles in display of sheer brutality
It's indeed a great moment for a batter when a packed audience and the bowler are left awestruck with a six. West Indies’ Rovman Powell did something such in Adelaide as he hit a six off Adam Zampa with sheer brilliance, leaving the spinner astonished in the second T20 International.
Amidst the Powell carnage, who was batting at the strike rate of 175, a watershed moment came on the second ball of the 17th over when a packed Adelaide Oval was left jaw-dropped with a brilliant six by the 30-year-old Jamaican star. Adam Zampa bowled a full delivery wide of off and Powell smashed it off deep backward point into the crowd. The display of raw muscle strength was evident in the six, as Zampa paused in his follow-through to admire Powell's shot and express his appreciation with a scrunched face and open-mouthed sigh.
The Twitterverse was amazed with Powell’s six and took to social media to congratulate the Jamaican.
Awestruck!
February 11, 2024
Love it
Powell licking way zampa man. Love to see it— Sally Sagiterrorist 😈 (@hairaconda) February 11, 2024
Cinema
powell v zampa🍿— ? (@stupidasz) February 11, 2024
It was!
Zampa to Powell and Russel will be hard to watch 😭 #AUSvsWI— on-the-one 🇬🇾 (@0ntheone) February 11, 2024
True
Fine effort by Rovman Powell tonight.#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/dpM91FYIOw— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) February 11, 2024
Brilliant
Brilliant batting display by Rovman Powell #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/VSV0HgJ7tC— ALI (@alifatani) February 11, 2024
On fire
Rovman powell on fire❤️🔥— Abhijeet (@04_abhijeet) February 11, 2024
Looks like that!
I think West Indies will be the Team to Beat in the T20 World Cup this year. They have Holder and Akeal as their no. 9 and 10. Could you believe it🤯.— Aniket (@Aniket48802735) February 11, 2024
Shai hope needs to find some form and They should add Kyle mayers in this 11 and They will be a Monster Batting Unit🔥 #AUSvsWI
Superb
What a match !!😮— Helsinki🇮🇳 (@F2RaptorIAF) February 11, 2024
Australia vs West Indies ✊💦#AUSvsWI
In form!!
Hundred for Glenn Maxwell VS West Indies today 🔥🔥🔥— Cric_Freak (@Cricfreak56) February 11, 2024
Maxwell in-form in a WORLD CUP year ❤️🇦🇺#AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/dARfMb147T