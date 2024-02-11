AUS vs WI | Twitter shocked as arrogant Aussies allege robbery by umpire for their own cardinal sin
A cricket field has often spurred controversies surrounding the laws governing the game and it was no different as the second T20I between Australia and West Indies reached its climax. The hosts were spotted begging for a runout that the umpire rejected due to lack of appeal, resulting in drama.
As per ChatGPT only!
According to ChatGPT, the fielding team does not need to appeal for a run out for the batsman to be given OUT.— Ben (@superhero_ben) February 11, 2024
It’s customary, it’s not mandatory.#AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/0F1hpYtFFE
Fans aren't happy!
So Gerard Abood was so convinced it wasn't a run out he didn't bother to send it upstairs?— calculon559 (@calculon559) February 11, 2024
Because if not, that's on him, regardless of lack of appeal.#AUSvWI
Cricket 101
The Aussies getting a Cricket 101 from GAbood tonight. First AZampa exceeds a time off the ground limit and can’t bowl. Then no audible appeal for a clear run out. The umpire, quite rightly, playing by the book.— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) February 11, 2024
Stand down!
Appeal for run out but yet the umpire Gerard Abood says there was no appeal, THATS CLEARLY OUT!!— Brendan Cherry (@Thornlie_Boy) February 11, 2024
Stand down Gerard Abood Umpire!! @ICC @cricketcomau @CrickAus #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/7pYpMrd6zW
Need clarity on the law!
Run out? Cricket ?— Gary (@Gary4W) February 11, 2024
31.1 Umpire not to give batter out without an appeal
Neither umpire shall give a batter out, even though he/she may be out under the Laws, unless appealed to by a fielder.
No appeal = No runnout
No appeal for a run out, so it's not a run out. Fun 😂🔥— ɯlse (@pitchinginline) February 11, 2024
Very much confused
Am confused. So the umpire dint count the run out cuz there was no appeal? Tim David looked livid with the umpire. 😹— TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) February 11, 2024
Ridiculoud
Surely it’s ridiculous that you need to appeal a run out? #AUSvWI— Stewie (@kungfu_stew) February 11, 2024
Bizzare
Watch cricket. You might see something bizarre happen. Joseph got run-out but there was no appeal. So, not out. #AUSvsWI— Kanishk Agarwal (@kanishkdabaav27) February 11, 2024