More Options

‌AUS vs WI | Twitter shocked as arrogant Aussies allege robbery by umpire for their own cardinal sin

‌AUS vs WI | Twitter shocked as arrogant Aussies allege robbery by umpire for their own cardinal sin

486

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

A cricket field has often spurred controversies surrounding the laws governing the game and it was no different as the second T20I between Australia and West Indies reached its climax. The hosts were spotted begging for a runout that the umpire rejected due to lack of appeal, resulting in drama.

Following a victory in the first T20I, Australia racked up a mammoth 241 on the back of Glenn Maxwell's blistering ton (120). In reply, the Windies suffered early stutters but the middle and lower order kept fighting by muscling the ball. With the tables thus seemingly turned at the hosts towards the fag end of the game, an unprecedented drama unfurled causing the Australians to indulge in a verbal brawl with the umpire.
On the third ball of the 19th over, Spencer Johnson came over the wicket and dished a full-pitched delivery outside the off stump that Alzarri Joseph drove towards extra cover and scampered for a run. Skipper Mitch Marsh grabbed the ball inside the 30-yard circle and immediately made a shy at the non-striker’s end. The bowler was in a position to grab the ball and whipped the bails in a jiffy with Joseph around the popping crease but Johnson carried onto his mark thereon without much ado.
Given the lack of appeal from the home side, as confirmed with a brief scanning around the field by umpire Gerard Abood, the decision was not sent upstairs to the TV umpire. However, the replays on the big screen at the venue immediately showed that the batter running towards the non-striker’s end was short of the crease at the time the bails were dislodged. 
Subsequently, Tim David and Mitchell Marsh approached the umpire in a fury and engaged in talks with Abood. The former labelled the decision "ridiculous" and fervently claimed, “ I appealed, I appealed”, in response to the official stating that there was no appeal from the players. Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood joined in on the plea with a few more Aussies around begging for a dismissal. The matter got heated up such that a composed Marsh was seen taking David aside and letting the game continue.
As per law 31.1 of the MCC Laws: "Neither umpire shall give a batter out, even though he/she may be out under the Laws, unless appealed to by a fielder.  This shall not debar a batter who is out under any of the Laws from leaving the wicket without an appeal having been made.  Note, however, the provisions of 31.7."

As per ChatGPT only!

Fans aren't happy!

Cricket 101

Stand down!

Need clarity on the law!

No appeal = No runnout

Very much confused

Ridiculoud

Bizzare

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all