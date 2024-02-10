SA20 | Twitter reacts as defending champs Sunrisers dominate final to deliver double with brutal Super Giants thumping

Durban got off to a cagey start in response, managing just six runs in the first two overs, before Daniel Worrall cleaned up Quinton de Kock with a pinpoint yorker and would've made it two in two were it not for Marco Jansen's spilled catch at slip. However, the tall left-armer made up for his sin by scalping Jon-Jon Smuts himself with his first ball of the match in the ensuing over and he did double his tally three balls later with Bhanuka Rajapaksa's wicket. Wiaan Mulder and Matthew Breetzke attempted to stage a recovery thereafter from a score of 7/3, adding 21 runs more in the powerplay but the required run rate had already shot to nearly 13 by that stage. Mulder tried to up the ante with a few big blows, even as his partner took 25 balls to strike a boundary, and eventually succumbed to Jansen plucking a blinder out of the night sky exactly at the 10-over mark. Breetzke followed suit on the ensuing delivery and Heinrich Klaasen registered a golden duck in the same over to practically seal the door shut on DSG's hopes. Dwaine Pretorius provided some entertainment for the sake of it before Jansen read the Super Giants their final rites to secure a fiver for himself and the SA20 trophy for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.