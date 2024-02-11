U-19 WC, IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to helpless Adarsh dropping to his knees after India's tragic collapse
Adarsh Singh seemed helpless as India lost wickets periodically in the Final.|
Feeling defeated is a testament to the brave and a humbling moment that lets them know the honor of losing and the joy of winning. After having lost six wickets halfway through the chase, Adarsh Singh hunched in despair following the soft dismissal of Aravelly Avanish in the Grand Final.
The U-19 World Cup Final did not pan out well for the Indian batters in a chase of 253 as they kept losing wickets in periodic intervals. Opener Adarsh Singh seemed like the only batter trying to stick around at one end and broke into a helpless gesture after India lost their sixth wicket.
On the third ball of the 26th over, Raf MacMillan bowled a floated fuller delivery at the middle and off stump line that Aravelly Avanish pushed back to the bowler who ended up grabbing the ricocheting white rock with firm hands and broke into jubilation.
Seeing the Indian batters crumble from the other end and realizing the fall of the last recognized batter cheaply, non-striker Adarsh Singh dropped to his knees with his head bowed down in disappointment. While the Aussies were celebrating the fall of the Avanish, Adarsh took time to digest the rare misery of the Indian team in the main event of the tournament, thus sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
