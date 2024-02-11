U-19 WC, IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to helpless Adarsh dropping to his knees after India's tragic collapse 

Seeing the Indian batters crumble from the other end and realizing the fall of the last recognized batter cheaply, non-striker Adarsh Singh dropped to his knees with his head bowed down in disappointment. While the Aussies were celebrating the fall of the Avanish, Adarsh took time to digest the rare misery of the Indian team in the main event of the tournament, thus sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.