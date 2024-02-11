U-19 World Cup | Twitter explodes as Limbani produces breathtaking inswing propelling India to early breakthrough.

‌Australia’s decision to bowl first in a pace-friendly pitch at Benoni seemed ambiguous as the three-time world champions looked wobbly as they came out to bat. Aussie openers Sam Konstas and Harry Dixon struggled in the first over bowled by Raj Limbani. Konstas was seen encountering challenges facing Limbani’s length balls blended with inswing. With just one run from the first over, Naman Tiwari came in to bowl the second over. Dixton left no stone unturned and smacked Tiwari out of the park. Dixon scored 15 runs in the second over and gave Australia the start they needed. However, Konstas exhibited signs of difficulty, ultimately succumbing to Limbani's delivery in the third over.