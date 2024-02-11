More Options

U-19 World Cup | Twitter explodes as Limbani produces breathtaking inswing propelling India to early breakthrough.

Every bowler envisions a spectacular start on the grandest stage. India’s young pacer Raj Limbani produced a similar masterclass to remove Australia’s opener Sam Konstas with a beautiful inswing, providing India with their initial breakthrough in the U-19 World Cup finals at Benoni.

‌Australia’s decision to bowl first in a pace-friendly pitch at Benoni seemed ambiguous as the three-time world champions looked wobbly as they came out to bat. Aussie openers Sam Konstas and Harry Dixon struggled in the first over bowled by Raj Limbani. Konstas was seen encountering challenges facing Limbani’s length balls blended with inswing. With just one run from the first over, Naman Tiwari came in to bowl the second over. Dixton left no stone unturned and smacked Tiwari out of the park. Dixon scored 15 runs in the second over and gave Australia the start they needed. However, Konstas exhibited signs of difficulty, ultimately succumbing to Limbani's delivery in the third over.

Taking the white cherry in his hand for his second over, the right-arm pacer delivered a length ball that tempted the 18-year-old to drive. Nevertheless, the ball exhibited some movement in the air, pitched and sneaked through the gap between Konstas' bat and pad to demolish the middle stump. There seemed to be no inside edge and Limbani took advantage of Benoni’s pace-friendly pitch and gave the Men in Blue their first wicket, breaking the opening partnership. Konstas, who struggled in the first over, looked dejected on his dismissal, as he walked back to the hut. 

The Twitterverse was in awe at Limbani’s splendid inswinger and took to social media to laud the lad

