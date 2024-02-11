U-19 World Cup | Twitter explodes as Limbani produces breathtaking inswing propelling India to early breakthrough.
Every bowler envisions a spectacular start on the grandest stage. India’s young pacer Raj Limbani produced a similar masterclass to remove Australia’s opener Sam Konstas with a beautiful inswing, providing India with their initial breakthrough in the U-19 World Cup finals at Benoni.
Taking the white cherry in his hand for his second over, the right-arm pacer delivered a length ball that tempted the 18-year-old to drive. Nevertheless, the ball exhibited some movement in the air, pitched and sneaked through the gap between Konstas' bat and pad to demolish the middle stump. There seemed to be no inside edge and Limbani took advantage of Benoni’s pace-friendly pitch and gave the Men in Blue their first wicket, breaking the opening partnership. Konstas, who struggled in the first over, looked dejected on his dismissal, as he walked back to the hut.
The Twitterverse was in awe at Limbani’s splendid inswinger and took to social media to laud the lad
Bamboozled
𝙆𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙝𝙞𝙢 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧! 💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2024
Raj Limbani draws first blood for #TeamIndia as Sam Konstas departs for a 🦆 in the Final 🤯
Perfect delivery!
Raj Limbani with the perfect delivery! An absolute cracker of a ball. Bowled 'em! 🏏💫#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pnk2n7pel8— Ahmad Javed (@ahmadjaved_1) February 11, 2024
Raj Limbani Strike and Australian opener Sam Konstas gone for duck..✌— Malak Shah 🇵🇰 (@MalakCric) February 11, 2024
What a Delivery by Limbani. 👌👏#INDvsAUS #INDvsAUS #U19WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/2GGaIg9ZEa
Raj Limbani draws first blood for #TeamIndia, castles the Australian opener Sam Konstas for an 8-ball duck. 🔥🌟— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) February 11, 2024
What a ball by Limbani. 👌👏#RajLimbani #U19WorldCup2024 #U19WorldCup #IndiaU19 #BoysInBlue #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/SJac5zUxZt
Limbani strike 🔥— KrrishnaTweets🚩 (@KAakrosh) February 11, 2024
I may more greedy or say anything.— R.Sampathkumar (@RSampat03508573) February 11, 2024
After this WC I will include Limbani into the present team along with Bumrah. Good can hyd and allow to caress and try Yorker. Goody !
Raj Limbani reminds me of Jhulan Goswami. High arm, nagging length and quality inswingers#U19WorldCup— tanmay (@StanCric) February 11, 2024
Raj Limbani, remember the name. pic.twitter.com/lNl9l9qhzm— JayGawas (@JayGawas14) February 11, 2024
This should be a new record of sorts, Raj Limbani has now picked up India's first wicket in ALL matches where he has featured in the #U19WorldCup2024— Rudransh Khurana (@rudraaaansh) February 11, 2024
What a star 🔥 https://t.co/cLZvGbRaf5
Raj Limbani you beauty! What an inswinger to get the better of Konstas!! #INDvAUS #U19WorldCupFinal #U19WorldCup— Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) February 11, 2024