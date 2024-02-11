More Options

U-19 WC, IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Australia’s fourth World Cup triumph after thrashing five-time champs India

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Australia U-19 beat India U-19 by 79 runs to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Benoni. With a clinical bowling performance, the Australian team exhibited remarkable determination in restricting the Indian batsmen to a chase of 258 runs, ultimately winning their fourth U-19 World Cup.

‌Willowmoore Park at Benoni was all decked up for the India-Australia U-19 World Cup final with Australia winning the toss and choosing to bat first. The Aussies looked tremulous at the beginning of the game as the early swing bewildered the openers. Eventually, Sam Konstas was dismissed by Indian swashbuckler Raj Limbani with a blazing swinger in the third over with the score reading 16/1. However, skipper Hugh Weibgen and Harry Dixon powered the Australian innings to 45/1 to sum up the powerplay. Maintaining their optimism, the pair forged a resilient 78-run partnership before Naman Tiwari outwitted both batters on his consecutive overs leaving Aussies at 110/3 in 23 overs.  However, Australia showcased their proficiency in building partnerships, with Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks constructing a robust 66-run alliance, steering their team to a total of 165/4 after 35 overs. After anchoring the Australian batting with a 64-ball 55 Saumy Pandey outfoxed him in the 38th over. The Men in Blue were disciplined with their bowling in 40-45 overs conceding 26 runs and picking up two wickets. But a late partnership of 32 runs between Tom Streaker and Oliver Peake helped Australia finish at 253/7 in 50 overs.

In reply, Indian opener Arshin Kulkarni fell victim to Callum Vilder's delivery in the third over, leading to a shaky beginning for the Men in Blue. However, Musheer Khan and Adarsh Singh spurred the Indian batting with a 37-run partnership before Mahli Beardman dismissed the former with the scorecard and followed it up with another priced scalp of the Indian Skipper Uday Saharan with the scorecard reflecting 55/3. Eventually, the middle order collapsed with the dismissal of Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, and Aravelly Avanish within 26 overs and team India found themselves in dire straits as one-half of their lineup succumbed midway through the chase. Adarsh Singh who was going slow at one end fell prey to the OZ's exceptional bowling prowess. Although Murugan Abhishek tried his best to counter the opposition bowlers, his 46-ball 42 was not enough as the 46-run ninth wicket stand came to an end in the 41st over with the score reading 168/9. Eventually, the last pair did not trouble the Aussies for long as India was bundled out for 174 runs with Australia clinching their fourth Under-19 World Cup title.

