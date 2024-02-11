U-19 WC, IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Australia’s fourth World Cup triumph after thrashing five-time champs India

In reply, Indian opener Arshin Kulkarni fell victim to Callum Vilder's delivery in the third over, leading to a shaky beginning for the Men in Blue. However, Musheer Khan and Adarsh Singh spurred the Indian batting with a 37-run partnership before Mahli Beardman dismissed the former with the scorecard and followed it up with another priced scalp of the Indian Skipper Uday Saharan with the scorecard reflecting 55/3. Eventually, the middle order collapsed with the dismissal of Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, and Aravelly Avanish within 26 overs and team India found themselves in dire straits as one-half of their lineup succumbed midway through the chase. Adarsh Singh who was going slow at one end fell prey to the OZ's exceptional bowling prowess. Although Murugan Abhishek tried his best to counter the opposition bowlers, his 46-ball 42 was not enough as the 46-run ninth wicket stand came to an end in the 41st over with the score reading 168/9. Eventually, the last pair did not trouble the Aussies for long as India was bundled out for 174 runs with Australia clinching their fourth Under-19 World Cup title.