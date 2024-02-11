‌ILT20 | Pathirana-Sowter soar as Vipers play party-spoilers to Warriors’ playoff chance

Following a delayed start due to a wet outfield, Sharjah Warriors were sent in to bat first after the Desert Vipers captain Colin Munro in an 18-over per side contest. After a 25 runs opening stand between Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Nirsohan Dickwella, the former was cleaned up by Sam Curran on the last ball of the third over. Immediately, on the next delivery, Dan Lawrence knocked off the stumps of a well-going Dickwella with the ensuing batters- Martin Guptill and Luke Wells - managing to sum up the powerplay with 29 runs. The Warriors failed to find boundaries for a space of 47 deliveries, losing both Guptill and Joe Denly halfway through the innings. In an attempt to up the ante, Wells (31) found the top edge off Lawrence and followed them back to the pavilion with the score reading 91/5 after 14 overs. With four overs to go, the Warriors piled up 30 runs for the loss of four wickets as Matheesha Pathirana concluded the innings with back-to-back scalps, ending their tally at 121/9.