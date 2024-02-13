More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Russell-Rutherford go off the rails to end Windies' Down Under tour on dominant note

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Russell-Rutherford go off the rails to end Windies' Down Under tour on dominant note

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners in a decisive 139-run stand

|

Cricket Australia

West Indies capped off a relatively succesful all-format tour in Perth on Tuesday with their first triumph across three ODIs and as many T20Is. Fireworks from Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell launched them to 220/6 which proved to be too much for Australia despite David Warner's rapid 81.

Brief score: WI 220/6 [Russell 71(29), Rutherford 67*(40); Bartlett 4-0-37-2] defeat AUS 183/5 [Warner 81(49), David 41*(19); Chase 4-0-19-2] by 37 runs 

West Indies' decision to bat first on a typical Perth deck offering pace and bounce aplenty backfired horrendously at the start with Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, and Kyle Mayers all departing in the first three overs respectively. However, the ensuing batters Roston Chase and skipper Rovman Powell refused to be bogged down by the situation and came out all guns blazing, combining for 55 runs off just 30 balls. Even though the duo eventually fell in the space of five deliveries, their efforts had catapulted the score to 80/5 after nine overs and set the tone for the rest of the innings. Andre Russell enhanced his perpetual pedal-to-the-metal reputation by going gung-ho from the word go, compensating for Sherfane Rutherford trotting along to 25 at run-a-ball, before the two brewed up the perfect storm at the death. Rutherford first raced to 50 in 33 balls and Russell bettered the mark by eight deliveries during a brutal takedown of Adam Zampa in the penultimate over, including four maximums and a boundary. Their partnership was eventually worth 139 runs at a strike rate exceeding 200, of which 84 runs came in the last five overs alone, to set an unlikely mammoth target of 221 for the Aussies.

David Warner survived the early jitters in response to get Australia off to the desired start and spearheaded the team's dominant powerplay effort of 61/0. Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Hardie were largely spectators while the veteran put on an exhibition of effortless strokemaking in his 49-ball 81, laced with nine boundaries and three maximums. However, the introduction of Roston Chase into the attack at the halfway stage saw momentum suddenly swing the visitors' way with the experienced off-spinner capping off a brilliant spell by scalping both Warner and Hardie in the 14th over while conceding a solitary run. The equation that had read a gettable 123 off 60 balls given the true nature of the surface had thus uncomfortably jumped to 104 off the last six overs and Tim David's late onslaught wasn't nearly enough to save the sinking ship for the Men from Down Under. 

That's how you do it!
He would have changed game a bit!

Yeah! Took them for a ride!

That was not in the list but he has to do!

Destroyed 🔥

He deserves it!

completely changed!

Sheer carnage!

Less used 'Monster' you can say!

III

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all