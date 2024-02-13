AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Russell-Rutherford go off the rails to end Windies' Down Under tour on dominant note
Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners in a decisive 139-run stand|
Cricket Australia
West Indies capped off a relatively succesful all-format tour in Perth on Tuesday with their first triumph across three ODIs and as many T20Is. Fireworks from Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell launched them to 220/6 which proved to be too much for Australia despite David Warner's rapid 81.
West Indies' decision to bat first on a typical Perth deck offering pace and bounce aplenty backfired horrendously at the start with Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, and Kyle Mayers all departing in the first three overs respectively. However, the ensuing batters Roston Chase and skipper Rovman Powell refused to be bogged down by the situation and came out all guns blazing, combining for 55 runs off just 30 balls. Even though the duo eventually fell in the space of five deliveries, their efforts had catapulted the score to 80/5 after nine overs and set the tone for the rest of the innings. Andre Russell enhanced his perpetual pedal-to-the-metal reputation by going gung-ho from the word go, compensating for Sherfane Rutherford trotting along to 25 at run-a-ball, before the two brewed up the perfect storm at the death. Rutherford first raced to 50 in 33 balls and Russell bettered the mark by eight deliveries during a brutal takedown of Adam Zampa in the penultimate over, including four maximums and a boundary. Their partnership was eventually worth 139 runs at a strike rate exceeding 200, of which 84 runs came in the last five overs alone, to set an unlikely mammoth target of 221 for the Aussies.
David Warner survived the early jitters in response to get Australia off to the desired start and spearheaded the team's dominant powerplay effort of 61/0. Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Hardie were largely spectators while the veteran put on an exhibition of effortless strokemaking in his 49-ball 81, laced with nine boundaries and three maximums. However, the introduction of Roston Chase into the attack at the halfway stage saw momentum suddenly swing the visitors' way with the experienced off-spinner capping off a brilliant spell by scalping both Warner and Hardie in the 14th over while conceding a solitary run. The equation that had read a gettable 123 off 60 balls given the true nature of the surface had thus uncomfortably jumped to 104 off the last six overs and Tim David's late onslaught wasn't nearly enough to save the sinking ship for the Men from Down Under.
He didn't spill a drop of his drink either! #AUSvWI | #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/t8HPeezFi0— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2024
Romario gets the big scalp of Glenn Maxwell! Australia all but done now #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/Q459ZRXyjB— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2024
Bang! Andre Russell is seeing them nicely at Perth Stadium.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2024
Tune in on Fox Cricket or Kayo #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/DoUaQghJiZ
Aaron Hardie departs with the required run rate up to 14 an over.— Cric KHQ (@mrzee7872) February 13, 2024
Big job for David Warner (80* off 46) and new man Josh Inglis #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/dZpXtuOEJQ
Andre Russell show in Australia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7V4qQXbESt— b//adi (@botinlovewithu) February 13, 2024
The MOM award goes to Andre Russell 👏.— Faisal Jahangeer (@FaisalJahange15) February 13, 2024
From 79/5 in 9 overs to 220/6 in 20 overs. Andre Russell show🔥 pic.twitter.com/A3gvL7Zxcc— شہریار مصطفائی (@iam_ShaharYar) February 13, 2024
West Indies at one point 79/5 in 8.4 overs and then:— Anita Puniya (@AnitaPuniya) February 13, 2024
Andre Russell - 71(29).
Sherfane Rutherford - 67*(40).
And West Indies scored 220/6 in 20 overs - What a remarkable comeback by West Indies by these two Giants. pic.twitter.com/4Iot4OXi6e
Andre Russell made his T20I debut in 2011 but played only 47 games till 2020...— Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) February 13, 2024
In those games he batted 39 times & scored 25 or more runs only 3 times!(never scored a 50)
From 2020 onwards; He has played 26 innings & already scored 25 or more runs 8 times(including 3 50s)
His… pic.twitter.com/VqjwUk7Tyi
Finally West Indies Beat Australia by 37 Runs ✨❤️😍— Shayyan ALee (@ShayyanAlee) February 13, 2024
Great Knock By Andre Russell ✌️💛#AUSvsWI #PSL9 #WIVSAUS pic.twitter.com/pDoBQI5Brg