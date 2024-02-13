AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Russell-Rutherford go off the rails to end Windies' Down Under tour on dominant note

West Indies' decision to bat first on a typical Perth deck offering pace and bounce aplenty backfired horrendously at the start with Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, and Kyle Mayers all departing in the first three overs respectively. However, the ensuing batters Roston Chase and skipper Rovman Powell refused to be bogged down by the situation and came out all guns blazing, combining for 55 runs off just 30 balls. Even though the duo eventually fell in the space of five deliveries, their efforts had catapulted the score to 80/5 after nine overs and set the tone for the rest of the innings. Andre Russell enhanced his perpetual pedal-to-the-metal reputation by going gung-ho from the word go, compensating for Sherfane Rutherford trotting along to 25 at run-a-ball, before the two brewed up the perfect storm at the death. Rutherford first raced to 50 in 33 balls and Russell bettered the mark by eight deliveries during a brutal takedown of Adam Zampa in the penultimate over, including four maximums and a boundary. Their partnership was eventually worth 139 runs at a strike rate exceeding 200, of which 84 runs came in the last five overs alone, to set an unlikely mammoth target of 221 for the Aussies.