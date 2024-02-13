BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Shakib and Imran Tahir sealing 78 run win for Rangpur Riders
After Shakib Al Hasan broke the season record for the fastest fifty, Imran Tahir claimed a fifer to help Rangpur Riders decimate Khulna Tigers by 78 runs. Not only did the win allow Rangpur to open up a two point lead at the top of the table, the NRR boost added an extra layer of cushioning.
On what appeared to be a batting paradise in Chattogram, Rangpur Riders decided to bat first but were dealt a blow early with Rony Talukdar falling in the second over to Luke Wood. The incoming Shakib Al Hasan seemed unperturbed by the dismissal as he dispatched Nahidul Islam for consecutive sixes in the third over. Despite Wood claiming his second scalp of the day in the form of Reeza Hendricks, Rangpur smashed 44 runs off the last two overs of the powerplay to accumulate a massive 69 runs in the powerplay. Having been dropped just after the field restrictions, the former Bangladesh skipper scored the fastest fifty of the season (20 balls) while getting ample support from Mahedi Hasan at the other end. Another 26-run over ensured that by the midway mark the Riders had 114 on the board. With Shakib departing to Wood for a 31-ball 69, the Tigers were handed a lifeline by their talisman, who finished with figures of 4/19, but they failed to capitalize as Rangpur put 168/3 in 15 overs. Nevertheless, Mahedi Hasan (60) and James Neesham (13) being dismissed in a couple of overs while conceding just 10 runs, Khulna Tigers had gained a foothold in the game. However, Nurul Hasan’s 13-ball 32 helped the Riders score 41 off the last three overs to finish with a total of 219 in their allotted overs.
Needing to start quickly, the Tigers seemed to have missed the memo as they only scored a run-a-ball 18 whilst losing Evin Lewis in the process. Alex Hales took over the run-scoring responsibility by milking Hasan Mahmud for 12 runs in the fourth over but that is as good as it got for Khulna Tigers as the scoreboard read a mere 46/2 at the end of the first six overs. With no support coming his way, Hales piled on the pressure and seemed to make a game of it as his 24-ball 50 guided his side to 83/3 in nine overs. Realizing the importance of Hales’ wicket, Nurul brought back Imran Tahir, who had already claimed a couple of wickets by then, and it proved to be the decisive factor in the encounter. Not only did the South African get rid of Hales (60), he claimed the scalp of Akbar Ali in the same over as well. After Nahidul Islam was dismissed by Neesham in the 13th over, Tahir completed his fifer with Habibur Rahman Sohan acting as the final wicket. Needing 98 in the last five overs, the result was a mere formality despite Luke Wood's quickfire 20. Eventually, the Tigers folded for 141 to succumb to a 78-run loss.
February 13, 2024
Imran Tahir running out of the earth— Pawan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Prince11R) February 13, 2024
Imran Tahir Is a Character....I love His celebration Style.....!!🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️ 😂— Ridwan Azeem (@Ridwanjt) February 13, 2024
Imran tahir really good bowler— Ali Ibrar (@AliIbrar0000) February 13, 2024
Shakib & Imran Tahir's hug<3 pic.twitter.com/RhTD9bSjJx— afrin♡︎ (@afrin29_) February 13, 2024
Most wickets in all t20s :— Kawsar Hossain (@Khnaeem962) February 13, 2024
624 - DJ Bravo
556 - Rashid Khan
532 - Sunil Narine
502 - Imran Tahir
477 - Shakib Al Hasan #BPL24
44 years old Imran Tahir Took The 2nd 5fer Of #BPL2024 #RangpurRidersBlood pic.twitter.com/cOQ9O8del7— tamjid🇧🇩🇵🇸 (@617617617a) February 13, 2024
Imran Tahir 🔥— afrin♡︎ (@afrin29_) February 13, 2024