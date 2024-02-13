‌BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Shakib and Imran Tahir sealing 78 run win for Rangpur Riders 

On what appeared to be a batting paradise in Chattogram, Rangpur Riders decided to bat first but were dealt a blow early with Rony Talukdar falling in the second over to Luke Wood. The incoming Shakib Al Hasan seemed unperturbed by the dismissal as he dispatched Nahidul Islam for consecutive sixes in the third over. Despite Wood claiming his second scalp of the day in the form of Reeza Hendricks, Rangpur smashed 44 runs off the last two overs of the powerplay to accumulate a massive 69 runs in the powerplay. Having been dropped just after the field restrictions, the former Bangladesh skipper scored the fastest fifty of the season (20 balls) while getting ample support from Mahedi Hasan at the other end. Another 26-run over ensured that by the midway mark the Riders had 114 on the board. With Shakib departing to Wood for a 31-ball 69, the Tigers were handed a lifeline by their talisman, who finished with figures of 4/19, but they failed to capitalize as Rangpur put 168/3 in 15 overs. Nevertheless, Mahedi Hasan (60) and James Neesham (13) being dismissed in a couple of overs while conceding just 10 runs, Khulna Tigers had gained a foothold in the game. However, Nurul Hasan’s 13-ball 32 helped the Riders score 41 off the last three overs to finish with a total of 219 in their allotted overs.