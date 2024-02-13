ILT20 | Twitter entertained as Fabian Allen replicates his distinctive celebration after cleaning up Tom Banton
West Indians are known for their exceptional game and distinctive celebrations. From Sheldon Cottrell to Dwayne Bravo, each player brings their unique style to celebrations, and now Fabian Allen is the latest addition to this tradition who recently replicated his famous 'penguin walk' dance.
On the last ball of the 11th over, Allen bowled a full delivery with Banton reversing his stance to smack the white cherry through the covers. Allen smartly scalped the off-stump stumps with the full delivery as Banton couldn't connect with his reverse sweep and was sent back to the hut. But Allen wasn't done after executing a pivotal breakthrough. Replicating his Caribbean Premier League celebration, Allen, injected with energy and excitement, performed his unique ‘penguin walk’ dance moves as the Capitals’ contingent approached him to laud the 28-year-old.
The Twitterverse was thoroughly entertained with Allen’s signature move and took to social media to laud him.
