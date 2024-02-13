ILT20 | Twitter entertained as Fabian Allen replicates his distinctive celebration after cleaning up Tom Banton

‌Asking to bat first by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals were off to a shaky start after losing opener Max Holden in the third over. Leus Du Plooy too departed scoring nine runs with the scorecard at 29/2 in 3.4 overs. Tom Banton and Tom Abell took charge of the Capital’s batting and took them to 92/2 in 10.4 overs. However, the 69-run partnership was broken by Fabian Allen in the 11th over after he dismissed Banton and entertained the crowd with his unique way of ‘penguin walk’ dance.