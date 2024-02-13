ILT20| Twitter reacts to Kuggeleijn's splendid four-fer as Dubai Capitals thrash Knight Riders in eliminator

Chasing 189 runs, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a poor start after losing Michael-Kyle Pepper in the third over by Scott Kuggeleijn. Joe Clarke and Alishan Sharafu departed in the fifth over with Kuggeleijn striking again with the Knight Riders looking bleak at 34/4 at the end of the powerplay. However, David Willey and Sam Hain looked determined with a 30-run coalition taking the Knight Riders to 76/5 in 12.1 overs. But wickets kept falling for the Abu Dhabi contingent as they saw themselves grappling at 86/7 in 14 overs. The Knight Riders struggled to regain momentum in the game, hindered by the outstanding bowling display from the Capitals, especially Kuggeleijn (4/17), as they were bundled out for 103 runs. With the win, the Dubai Capitals march onto Qualifier 2 to be played on the 15th of February in Sharjah.