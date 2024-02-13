ILT20| Twitter reacts to Kuggeleijn's splendid four-fer as Dubai Capitals thrash Knight Riders in eliminator
Dubai Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 85 runs earning them a spot in Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a total of 189 runs, the Knight Riders couldn't capitalize on their batting as the Capitals' precise bowling display proved decisive, leading to their elimination from the league.
Chasing 189 runs, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a poor start after losing Michael-Kyle Pepper in the third over by Scott Kuggeleijn. Joe Clarke and Alishan Sharafu departed in the fifth over with Kuggeleijn striking again with the Knight Riders looking bleak at 34/4 at the end of the powerplay. However, David Willey and Sam Hain looked determined with a 30-run coalition taking the Knight Riders to 76/5 in 12.1 overs. But wickets kept falling for the Abu Dhabi contingent as they saw themselves grappling at 86/7 in 14 overs. The Knight Riders struggled to regain momentum in the game, hindered by the outstanding bowling display from the Capitals, especially Kuggeleijn (4/17), as they were bundled out for 103 runs. With the win, the Dubai Capitals march onto Qualifier 2 to be played on the 15th of February in Sharjah.
Monster mode
PBKS BLOOD— Tharun (@surakshaengg) February 13, 2024
SIKANDAR RAZA IN MONSTER 💀 MODE
DANGEROUS RAZA OWNED ADKR TODAY IN ILT20 PLAYOFFS
WELL PLAYED SIKANDAR RAZA 🙌🙌
PBKS GOT A 💎 BUT THEY DON'T USE HIM😔#Kohli #RohitSharma #IPL2024 #DavidWarner#Russel #INDvENG #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/3ZITTuMjN9
Sums up
Just seen few people interviewed in ILT20 for today's game. When asked whom they were supporting they couldn't even say who were the teams playing until prompted by others. Sums up the tournament really. No one really cares#ILT20— Vivek Yadav (@Vivek67320134) February 13, 2024
Good bye
Buhahahahhahaa 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Let's say good bye and Good KNight to Knight riders 🤣🤣🤣🤣#ILT20 #CricketTwitter #GamblingTwitter #GamblingX #BettingTips #betting #bettingtoday— Punter Akhil (@punterAkhil) February 13, 2024
Lost
Lost! #ILT20 https://t.co/yTSdsaQio0 pic.twitter.com/xZqYTwigKL— S (@captrocin) February 13, 2024
Out now
Adkr is out now from ILT20— Saanidhya (@saanidhyas2) February 13, 2024
True
Sometimes you should listen to yourself. #ILT20 https://t.co/bB3C2wai9z— S (@captrocin) February 13, 2024
GGG
Sikandar Raza, the most valuable player of International League T20 so far 🔥🔥— Huzaifa Khan (@Huz69052510Khan) February 13, 2024
He's world class ❤️ #ILT20 #PSL2024 @SRazaB24 pic.twitter.com/F3VUbJQC74
Rivals
Stone v Pepper in #ILT20 😂@cricaddictninad @vicharabhio— Imposter 🐕 (@go4imposter) February 13, 2024
English league
ECB used to refuse or were hesitant in sending their players to play IPL and now almost all the leagues are full of English players.— Yogesh (@yogeshontop) February 13, 2024
Be it SA20, ILT20 or any other league.
.@KP24 was well and truly ahead of the curve.
Wonderful cricketer
Sikander Raza is such a wonderful cricketer. 40 off 19 balls, and with Sam Billings, they’ve given Dubai Capitals 188 - without Andre Russell Abu Dhabi Knight Riders might just struggle in this Eliminator#ILT20— Tahir Mahmood Ansari (@TahirAnsari1000) February 13, 2024