ILT20| Twitter reacts to Kuggeleijn's splendid four-fer as Dubai Capitals thrash Knight Riders in eliminator

Dubai Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 85 runs earning them a spot in Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a total of 189 runs, the Knight Riders couldn't capitalize on their batting as the Capitals' precise bowling display proved decisive, leading to their elimination from the league.

‌Dubai Capitals were asked to bat first by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders skipper Sunil Narine while the Capitals had a wobbly beginning after losing Max Holden in the third over. Leus Du Plooy failed to provide any fireworks and departed in the fourth over. The Capitals were 49/2 at the end of the powerplay with Tom Abell and Tom Banton leading the charge for Capitals. However, Fabian Allen broke the 63-run stand between Abell and Banton, sending the latter to the dugout in the 11th over. Capitals skipper Sam Billings and Abell stabilized the Capitals innings and took them to 117/4 in 14.3 overs. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza and Billings powered the Capitals’ innings to 186/5 in the last over. The Capitals ended up with 188/5 with few stable partnerships in the middle order. 

Chasing 189 runs, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a poor start after losing Michael-Kyle Pepper in the third over by Scott Kuggeleijn. Joe Clarke and Alishan Sharafu departed in the fifth over with Kuggeleijn striking again with the Knight Riders looking bleak at 34/4 at the end of the powerplay. However, David Willey and Sam Hain looked determined with a 30-run coalition taking the Knight Riders to 76/5 in 12.1 overs. But wickets kept falling for the Abu Dhabi contingent as they saw themselves grappling at 86/7 in 14 overs. The Knight Riders struggled to regain momentum in the game, hindered by the outstanding bowling display from the Capitals, especially Kuggeleijn (4/17), as they were bundled out for 103 runs. With the win, the Dubai Capitals march onto Qualifier 2 to be played on the 15th of February in Sharjah.  

