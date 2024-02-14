BPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Hridoy-Jaker heroics as Comilla Victorians dominate Khulna Tigers

‌Khulna Tigers captain Anamul Haque chose to bat first to capitalize on the Chattogram pitch. Openers Afif Hossain and Alex Hales gave the Tigers a flying start, amassing 32/0 runs in the initial four overs. With Hossain and Haque at the crease following Hales's exit in the fifth over, the Tigers ended the powerplay with a score of 52/1. Furthermore, the duo built a stable 37-run partnership that propelled the Tigers to a score of 69/2 in 9.5 overs. Regrettably, Haque departed on the last ball of the 10th over causing Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Evin Lewis to take the onus and spurring the Khulna batting to 127/3 in 16 overs. While the Khulna Tigers looked determined to put up a decent total on board, Comilla’s Matthew Forde broke the 57-run stand and sent Hasan back to the pavilion in the 17th over. Despite Khulna’s effort to finish their innings on a good note, Moeen Ali walked in with the white rock and picked up two wickets in the 18th over. With quick dismissals in the slog overs, the Khulna Tigers failed to maximize their batting and scored 164/8 in their allotted 20 overs.