BPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Hridoy-Jaker heroics as Comilla Victorians dominate Khulna Tigers
With a stellar display of batting and bowling, the Comilla Victorians beat the Khulna Tigers by seven wickets in Chattogram. Chasing a target of 165 runs, the Victorians showcased exceptional batting skills, notably from Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali, guiding them to victory with 21 balls to spare.
Chasing 165, Comilla Victorians got off to a balanced start after losing skipper Litton Das in the second over with the scorecard at 3/1. After the initial jitters, Will Jacks and Towhid Hridoy took the Victorians to 40/1 in four overs. Nevertheless, Jacks departed in the fifth over, and by the end of the powerplay, the Victorians reached 60/2. Johnson Charles looked attacking but failed to provide any fireworks, departing with an eight-ball 13. Jaker Ali and Hridoy stabilised the Comilla batting, with the latter achieving his second fifty of the season. The partnership between Ali and Hridoy drove the Comilla batting to a score of 125/3 in 13 overs, setting the stage for their team to secure a victory. Wasting no further time, the duo took Comilla to victory and won the match by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare. With the win, the Comilla Victorians remain in second in the league table while Khulna Tigers persist in the fifth position.
চ্যাম্পিয়নরা খেললো চ্যাম্পিয়নের মত!💪🏻— Md Al Amin Mia (@Mdalaminmia7890) February 14, 2024
The champions played like champions.💪🏻#ComillaVictorians #WinorWin #BPLT20 pic.twitter.com/K4LODxCmtI
Comilla Victorians Won by 7 Wickets.#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/7TnoCUYj4p— Cricholics (@WeCrickholics) February 14, 2024
Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, 32nd Match
Khulna Tigers:-1️⃣6️⃣4️⃣/8️⃣(20 overs)
Comilla Victorians:-1️⃣6️⃣8️⃣/3️⃣(16.3 overs) pic.twitter.com/h3XeydH7XN
Moeen Ali ! He's on fire in the BPL!— Deepak. (@imCricX) February 14, 2024
Smashes a 50 with the bat & then claims a hat-trick with the ball to seal the win for Comilla Victorians! #BPL2024 #AllRounder #CricketTwitter
MOST SIXES IN BPL 2024 ( AFTER 32nd MATCH )^^#BPL2024 #towhidhridoy #sportstalks #comillavictorians pic.twitter.com/sL5eoFI6jY— Labib Alif (@real_taipan) February 14, 2024
Tawhid Hridoy, you freaking BEAUTY! 🤩— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) February 14, 2024
After scoring a hundred this season, Hridoy has once again played a thunderous knock tonight. This time he scored 91* off just 47 balls with 7 fours & 7 sixes. An eye-pleasing knock. 🔥
Powered by Legend Fantasy. #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Z29VSgGL4V
towhid hridoy bloody hell#BPL2024 i wasnt familiar with your game— . (@3PalestineGaza) February 14, 2024
Bro,You missed towhid hridoy's innings??— Luffy_75 (@Mehedi_Hasan__) February 14, 2024