BPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Hridoy-Jaker heroics as Comilla Victorians dominate Khulna Tigers

With a stellar display of batting and bowling, the Comilla Victorians beat the Khulna Tigers by seven wickets in Chattogram. Chasing a target of 165 runs, the Victorians showcased exceptional batting skills, notably from Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali, guiding them to victory with 21 balls to spare.

‌Khulna Tigers captain Anamul Haque chose to bat first to capitalize on the Chattogram pitch. Openers Afif Hossain and Alex Hales gave the Tigers a flying start, amassing 32/0 runs in the initial four overs. With Hossain and Haque at the crease following Hales's exit in the fifth over, the Tigers ended the powerplay with a score of 52/1. Furthermore, the duo built a stable 37-run partnership that propelled the Tigers to a score of 69/2 in 9.5 overs. Regrettably, Haque departed on the last ball of the 10th over causing Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Evin Lewis to take the onus and spurring the Khulna batting to 127/3 in 16 overs. While the Khulna Tigers looked determined to put up a decent total on board, Comilla’s Matthew Forde broke the 57-run stand and sent Hasan back to the pavilion in the 17th over. Despite Khulna’s effort to finish their innings on a good note, Moeen Ali walked in with the white rock and picked up two wickets in the 18th over. With quick dismissals in the slog overs, the Khulna Tigers failed to maximize their batting and scored 164/8 in their allotted 20 overs. 

Chasing 165, Comilla Victorians got off to a balanced start after losing skipper Litton Das in the second over with the scorecard at 3/1. After the initial jitters, Will Jacks and Towhid Hridoy took the Victorians to 40/1 in four overs. Nevertheless, Jacks departed in the fifth over, and by the end of the powerplay, the Victorians reached 60/2. Johnson Charles looked attacking but failed to provide any fireworks, departing with an eight-ball 13. Jaker Ali and Hridoy stabilised the Comilla batting, with the latter achieving his second fifty of the season. The partnership between Ali and Hridoy drove the Comilla batting to a score of 125/3 in 13 overs, setting the stage for their team to secure a victory. Wasting no further time, the duo took Comilla to victory and won the match by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare. With the win, the Comilla Victorians remain in second in the league table while Khulna Tigers persist in the fifth position.

