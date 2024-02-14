BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ross’ heroics going in vain as Tamim-Shehzad guide Barishal to victory over Dhaka
Durdanto Dhaka's distress deepened as they suffered their eighth successive defeat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. With a clinical batting and bowling performance, Fortune Barishal beat Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs to gain an important two points and jumped to third spot in the points table.
Languishing at the bottom of the table, the Durdanto Dhaka got off to a terrible start, losing four early wickets with the scorecard at 41/4 at the end of the powerplay. The woe persisted as they faced another setback with the departure of SM Meherob, marking the loss of their fifth wicket. Thereafter, Alex Ross and Mosaddek Hossain stabilized the Dhaka innings for a bit taking their side to 65/5 in 10 overs. Ross anchored the Dhaka innings with a fifty off 36 deliveries, steering them to 118/7 in 16 overs. Unfortunately, there was no support for Ross from the other end as his 89 off 49 deliveries went unrewarded and the Durdanto Dhaka managed jsut 159/8 in 20 overs. With the win, Fortune Barishal earned two points, placing them in contention for the playoffs.
