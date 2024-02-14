More Options

BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ross’ heroics going in vain as Tamim-Shehzad guide Barishal to victory over Dhaka

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Durdanto Dhaka's distress deepened as they suffered their eighth successive defeat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. With a clinical batting and bowling performance, Fortune Barishal beat Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs to gain an important two points and jumped to third spot in the points table.

‌Desperate for the two points, Fortune Barishal won the toss and opted to bat first in Chattogram. Openers Ahmed  Shehzad and skipper Tamim Iqbal propelled the Barishal innings with their explosive batting to 54/0 at the end of the powerplay. Ultimately, Alauddin Babu gave Dhaka their first breakthrough by scalping  Shehzad’s wicket. Tamim ended up scoring a splendid fifty off 34 deliveries, leading Barishal to 120/1 in 13 overs. Unfortunately, Tamim’s brilliant knock came to an end when Babu struck again and got rid of him in the 14th over. Eventually, the Barishal middle order struggled with Mahmadullah and Soumya Sarkar getting out in quick succession with the Barishal scorecard at 157/4 in 17.1 overs. The Barishal batting accelerated with Mohammad Saifuddin’s six-ball cameo of 23, taking his side to 186/6. 

Languishing at the bottom of the table, the Durdanto Dhaka got off to a terrible start, losing four early wickets with the scorecard at 41/4 at the end of the powerplay. The woe persisted as they faced another setback with the departure of SM Meherob, marking the loss of their fifth wicket. Thereafter, Alex Ross and Mosaddek Hossain stabilized the Dhaka innings for a bit taking their side to 65/5 in 10 overs. Ross anchored the Dhaka innings with a fifty off 36 deliveries, steering them to 118/7 in 16 overs. Unfortunately, there was no support for Ross from the other end as his 89 off 49 deliveries went unrewarded and the Durdanto Dhaka managed jsut 159/8 in 20 overs. With the win, Fortune Barishal earned two points, placing them in contention for the playoffs.

