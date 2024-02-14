ILT20 | Twitter reacts as MI Emirates cruise to finals thrashing defending champs Gulf Giants

Eyeing the finals spot, Gulf Giants had a dreadful beginning after losing skipper James Vince on the first ball by Akeal Hosein. The woe continued for the Giants as Jordan Cox was dismissed by Muhammad Rohid Khan in the fourth over and Hossein struck again dismissing Chris Lynn. At the end of the powerplay, the Giants struggled at 35/3 with Jamie Smith and Usman Khan at the crease. The Smith-Khan duo failed to propel the Giant's batting further as Smith was scalped by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in the ninth over. Thereafter, the Giants displayed no intention of constructing a partnership as wickets fell rapidly. With 86/8 in the 15th over, the MIE appeared poised and confident to secure their spot in the tournament finals. The Giants were ultimately bundled out for 118 runs, helping MIE to secure a place in the ILT20 finals. The Giants would now face Dubai Capitals in the Qualifier 2 to be played tomorrow at Sharjah.