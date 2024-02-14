ILT20 | Twitter reacts as MI Emirates cruise to finals thrashing defending champs Gulf Giants
MI Emirates beat defending champions Gulf Giants by 45 runs to qualify for the finals of ILT20 2024 in Dubai. Chasing 164, the Giants stumbled against the formidable MIE bowling attack, led by Akeal Hosein and Dwayne Bravo, leading to their defeat in the crucial Qualifier 1.
Eyeing the finals spot, Gulf Giants had a dreadful beginning after losing skipper James Vince on the first ball by Akeal Hosein. The woe continued for the Giants as Jordan Cox was dismissed by Muhammad Rohid Khan in the fourth over and Hossein struck again dismissing Chris Lynn. At the end of the powerplay, the Giants struggled at 35/3 with Jamie Smith and Usman Khan at the crease. The Smith-Khan duo failed to propel the Giant's batting further as Smith was scalped by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in the ninth over. Thereafter, the Giants displayed no intention of constructing a partnership as wickets fell rapidly. With 86/8 in the 15th over, the MIE appeared poised and confident to secure their spot in the tournament finals. The Giants were ultimately bundled out for 118 runs, helping MIE to secure a place in the ILT20 finals. The Giants would now face Dubai Capitals in the Qualifier 2 to be played tomorrow at Sharjah.
Yesterday: Nicholas Pooran & Tim David were playing 3rd T20I at Perth.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 14, 2024
Today: Nicholas Pooran & Tim David are playing for MI Emirates in ILT20.
- The life of a modern day cricketer. pic.twitter.com/oDp0yZ9li9
Yesterday: Nicholas Pooran & Tim David were playing 3rd T20I in Perth— Hassan Rajput (@rajputhassan428) February 14, 2024
Today: Nicholas Pooran & Tim David are playing for MI Emirates in ILT20
Crazy life of cricketers these days 🔥🔥 #ILT20 #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/Jq43O3ni6j
A game night date with Nicholas pooran😭😭😭— राजा रिंकु सिंह 🤴🤴 (@Vishwajeet_9340) February 14, 2024
Nicholas Pooran & Tim David— Nikhil (@Risenik) February 14, 2024
1. Yesterday: Playing against each other in #AUSvWI T20i
2. Today: Playing together for MI Emirates in Qualifier of #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/vM2jVnHGLk
🔰 Kieron Pollard 🆚 Gulf Giants— Rokte Amar KKR 🟣🟡 (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) February 14, 2024
• Balls: 14
• Runs: 27*
• 4s/6s: 3/1
• Strike rate: 192.86#ILT20 #WeAreTKR
Kieron pollard!— James Bond (@BonarparteN) February 14, 2024
Most catches in a single PSL season:— Asad 🇵🇰 (@fakhar3939) February 14, 2024
11 - Kieron Pollard
𝟭𝟬 - 𝗙𝗮𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗿 𝗭𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻 ❤️🔥
10 - Tim David
No compromise on Fielding! 🔥#FakharZaman | #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/deEkAktCMB
I swear Tim David was playing in Australia just yesterday and now he is playing for MI Emirates in ILT20. League cricket is a menace lol— yang goi (@GongR1ght) February 14, 2024
Warner,Marsh,green,maxi,stoinis,Inglis,timdavid, Cummins, Hazlewood,starc,zampa— SURIYA (@BFCGHOST) February 14, 2024