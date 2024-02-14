WATCH, Marsh Cup | Charlie 'Superman' Wakim makes hearts leap on Valentine's Day with worldie

One run away from a rapid half-century, Whiteman pounced on a ball in the slot by right-arm quick Billy Stanlake with a ferocious whip across the line to send the Kookaburra sailing over midwicket. A maximum result looked like a foregone conclusion with even the commentator announcing the ball had managed to clear the field but Wakim had other plans. Jogging to his right towards where the white rock was heading, the 32-year-old showed utmost patience to position himself perfectly before using the momentum to leap a foot in the air and stuck out his right hand backward at full stretch. Wakim had judged his attempt to perfection as the ball nestled into his arm perfectly in the brief moment that he was at the top of his mark and remained there to complete the memorable take.