WATCH, Marsh Cup | Charlie 'Superman' Wakim makes hearts leap on Valentine's Day with worldie
Charlie Wakim clinched a bona fide contender for catch of the Australian season on Wednesday|
CA
There are no off days in professional sport, certainly none for Valentine's Day, but Charlie Wakim ensured the day was memorable all the same with a catch for the ages. The Tasmanian timed his jump to perfection on the boundary ropes to grab a one-handed stunner and etch his name in folklore.
One run away from a rapid half-century, Whiteman pounced on a ball in the slot by right-arm quick Billy Stanlake with a ferocious whip across the line to send the Kookaburra sailing over midwicket. A maximum result looked like a foregone conclusion with even the commentator announcing the ball had managed to clear the field but Wakim had other plans. Jogging to his right towards where the white rock was heading, the 32-year-old showed utmost patience to position himself perfectly before using the momentum to leap a foot in the air and stuck out his right hand backward at full stretch. Wakim had judged his attempt to perfection as the ball nestled into his arm perfectly in the brief moment that he was at the top of his mark and remained there to complete the memorable take.
Wakim was evidently stunned himself by the incredible athletic feat he had managed to pull off but his teammates' ecstatic jubilation more than made up for his relatively quiet celebration.
Is this the catch of the #MarshCup season? pic.twitter.com/0rtIWP2EoS— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 14, 2024