ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Liam ‘bewildered’ Dawson misses straightforward catch replicating Pak-type fielding

Errors are a part of human nature, but when playing on a grand stage, one should exercise greater caution. Gulf Giants' Liam Dawson failed to seize a golden opportunity by missing an easy catch that could have disrupted the crucial opening partnership of Dubai Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at Sharjah.

‌Chasing 139 runs put up by the Gulf Giants, the Dubai Capitals were off to a splendid start with openers Leus du Plooy and Tom Banton hitting the ball out of the park scoring 73/0 at the end of the powerplay. While the Giants bowlers looked desperate for a wicket, the partnership between du Plooy and Banton was steadily laying the foundation for their team's advancement to the finals. Nonetheless, the carnage stabilised as the duo managed to accumulate 22 runs from the powerplay until the 10th over. However, the Giants missed a golden opportunity to dismantle the opening pair, with everything seemingly going awry for the defending champions.

In the third ball of the 11th over by Carlos Braithwaite, a well-set Banton tried to come down the crease and aimed to drive. Failing to have a proper connection, the ball's top edge sent it skyward towards square leg where Dawson was stationed. He briskly went back from his position and aimed to grab it without extending his hands. Shimron Hetmyer running in from deep square leg, added to Dawson's confusion, leading to a missed opportunity as he twirled and failed to make the easy catch.

The Twitterverse and the Gulf Giants contingent were astonished to witness this type of fielding. 

