ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Liam ‘bewildered’ Dawson misses straightforward catch replicating Pak-type fielding

‌Chasing 139 runs put up by the Gulf Giants, the Dubai Capitals were off to a splendid start with openers Leus du Plooy and Tom Banton hitting the ball out of the park scoring 73/0 at the end of the powerplay. While the Giants bowlers looked desperate for a wicket, the partnership between du Plooy and Banton was steadily laying the foundation for their team's advancement to the finals. Nonetheless, the carnage stabilised as the duo managed to accumulate 22 runs from the powerplay until the 10th over. However, the Giants missed a golden opportunity to dismantle the opening pair, with everything seemingly going awry for the defending champions.