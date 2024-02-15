ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Liam ‘bewildered’ Dawson misses straightforward catch replicating Pak-type fielding
Errors are a part of human nature, but when playing on a grand stage, one should exercise greater caution. Gulf Giants' Liam Dawson failed to seize a golden opportunity by missing an easy catch that could have disrupted the crucial opening partnership of Dubai Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at Sharjah.
In the third ball of the 11th over by Carlos Braithwaite, a well-set Banton tried to come down the crease and aimed to drive. Failing to have a proper connection, the ball's top edge sent it skyward towards square leg where Dawson was stationed. He briskly went back from his position and aimed to grab it without extending his hands. Shimron Hetmyer running in from deep square leg, added to Dawson's confusion, leading to a missed opportunity as he twirled and failed to make the easy catch.
The Twitterverse and the Gulf Giants contingent were astonished to witness this type of fielding.
February 15, 2024
Currently watching ILT20 just for this man#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/v70E8vczkh— Batman🦇👱 (@ordinaryguy07_) February 15, 2024
It's good to see youngsters like Aayan Afzal Khan earning some extra money with their match salary. Truly ILT20 and BPL are best for players to earn a bit more money.— BabluMinati (@BabluMinati) February 15, 2024
Deus de plooy looks like @PulkitSamrat.#Ilt20— Manvendra Singh🇮🇳⚔️ (@Manvend67160712) February 15, 2024
Giants have bowled 13 wides in 38 balls bc😭#ILT20— No-One 🇮🇳 (@CursedSe7en) February 15, 2024
Our blood DuPloy is hosting a show in a knock out in Sharjah v defending champions Gulf Giants ILT20.— Unsold IPL Player (@Leg_shift_D) February 15, 2024
Should tell him that he may need to face Mumbai in Finals 😪
Continuous Two wide 4's and a no ball in an over iLT20— Crony Capitalism (@stormbreezer__) February 15, 2024
Win from Dubai Capitals ✅ #ILT20 https://t.co/4E8LDI2qb6 pic.twitter.com/QiqGGsvMGS— S (@captrocin) February 15, 2024
You are playing ilt20 how can you tweet this @sambillings— Rishikesh Kumar (@Rishike35673612) February 15, 2024
5 wides criminal from your best bowler. Game over already #ILT20— LoveCricket (@CricketRea45554) February 15, 2024