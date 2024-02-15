More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Rohit-Jadeja’s gritty tons coupled with Sarfaraz’s assault puts India in strong position 

‌IND vs ENG | Rohit-Jadeja’s gritty tons coupled with Sarfaraz’s assault puts India in strong position 

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

|

BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s massive double-hundred stand for the fourth wicket helped India recover from early jitters on Day 1 on top. Although Mark Wood scalped a three-fer, Sarfaraz Khan seized the day with a debut fifty at Rajkot before a sacrificial run out at the stroke of Stumps.

Brief Scores, Stumps Day 1- India: 326/5 (86) [Rohit Sharma: 131 [(196), Ravindra Jadeja: 110(212), Sarfaraz Khan: 62 (66); Mark Wood: 3/69)]

The first hour of the morning session did not pan out well for the Indian side after Rohit Sharma decided to bat first in Rajkot. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill followed one another back to the hut after edging off Mark Wood. In a space of 19 balls, Rajat Paitdar fell cheaply, courtesy of an early spin introduction with Tom Hartley making it to the wickets column. With the score reading 33/3 after 8.5 overs, Ravindra Jadeja was sent ahead of Sarfaraz Khan to accompany Rohit in tough times. The pair soaked up pressure watchfully with Rohit surpassing the fifty-run mark in 71 balls and ending the first session at 93/3 after 25 overs. 

India touched the 100 runs mark in the first over of the second session with both batters looking strong. Under the baking sun, the pitch got better to bat on for the Indian side and the pair went on to convert their partnership to a bigger one. England tried to regulate their spinners in this phase with short bursts of pace from James Anderson and Wood. Right after the 100-run stand, Jadeja went on to touch the half-century mark and the duo denied the English attack with domination until the stroke of Tea with the score at 185/3. 

At the start of the third session, Rohit (131) reached the century mark with a silent celebration and continued hustling along with Jadeja to build a 204-run partnership before Mark Wood’s barrage of short balls forced the Indian captain into a false stroke in the 64th over. Unbothered by the fall of wicket, Sarfaraz Khan switched gears after a watchful start and extracted runs for fun. While Jadeja played the anchor’s role in the 77 runs partnership, Sarfaraz (62) countered the visitors with such disdain that Jimmy Anderson was forced to call the keeper up to the stumps although the 26-year-old raced to his fifty before falling prey to a tragic run-out. Immediately, Kuldeep Yadav was sent as a nightwatchman and he saw Jadeja register his fourth Test century with India’s tally reading 326/5 at Stumps. 

This video <3

Not at all!

Well played

Superb

It surely does

Sword is out!

Peace

He made it count!

True

Correct

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all