IND vs ENG | Rohit-Jadeja’s gritty tons coupled with Sarfaraz’s assault puts India in strong position
BCCI
Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s massive double-hundred stand for the fourth wicket helped India recover from early jitters on Day 1 on top. Although Mark Wood scalped a three-fer, Sarfaraz Khan seized the day with a debut fifty at Rajkot before a sacrificial run out at the stroke of Stumps.
Brief Scores, Stumps Day 1- India: 326/5 (86) [Rohit Sharma: 131 [(196), Ravindra Jadeja: 110(212), Sarfaraz Khan: 62 (66); Mark Wood: 3/69)]
India touched the 100 runs mark in the first over of the second session with both batters looking strong. Under the baking sun, the pitch got better to bat on for the Indian side and the pair went on to convert their partnership to a bigger one. England tried to regulate their spinners in this phase with short bursts of pace from James Anderson and Wood. Right after the 100-run stand, Jadeja went on to touch the half-century mark and the duo denied the English attack with domination until the stroke of Tea with the score at 185/3.
At the start of the third session, Rohit (131) reached the century mark with a silent celebration and continued hustling along with Jadeja to build a 204-run partnership before Mark Wood’s barrage of short balls forced the Indian captain into a false stroke in the 64th over. Unbothered by the fall of wicket, Sarfaraz Khan switched gears after a watchful start and extracted runs for fun. While Jadeja played the anchor’s role in the 77 runs partnership, Sarfaraz (62) countered the visitors with such disdain that Jimmy Anderson was forced to call the keeper up to the stumps although the 26-year-old raced to his fifty before falling prey to a tragic run-out. Immediately, Kuldeep Yadav was sent as a nightwatchman and he saw Jadeja register his fourth Test century with India’s tally reading 326/5 at Stumps.
This video <3
Sarfaraz Khan's debut.#SarfarazKhan #INDvENG #TestCricket #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/lfugXi2W2a— Thre@ds (@xdailyfactx) February 15, 2024
Not at all!
Rohit sharma was not happy with Jadeja.... #INDvsENGTest #INDvENG #SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/IixlTG3e7Q— SadhuWeatherman (@abhiramsirapar2) February 15, 2024
Well played
Well played #SarfarazKhan. He probably would have scored a hundred on his debut but that unfortunate runout. It was Jadeja's mistake but Wishing to see a century by him in the 2nd Innings. #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/7WvSFushTh— Mehak Sharma (@mehaksharm18) February 15, 2024
Superb
Moment when sarfaraz khan made 50 in his debut match with 100+ strike rate— Simran 🇮🇳 (@Simra230) February 15, 2024
Fearless Batting From #SarfarazKhan 🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥 #INDvsENGTestpic.twitter.com/oMRTdiU6yO
It surely does
This picture will surely break your heart 💔 but imagine Pant and Sarfaraz playing together - & you will realise this 💔 is temporary and Joy of having them for longer run is not literally but permanent ! #SarfarazKhan #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/KZSue9t66p— रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) February 15, 2024
Sword is out!
Jaddu and his Celebration🔥— Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) February 15, 2024
Despite of Sarfaraz run out you can’t deny the fact that Sir Ravindra Jadeja played a great innings!#INDvsENGTest #SarfarazKhan
pic.twitter.com/JEKAQKaxRg
Peace
#INDvsENGTest— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 15, 2024
Jadeja returning back to the Dressing room after the century: pic.twitter.com/kBYOzifoXe
He made it count!
Nerveless Test debut by Sarfaraz. He has waited for this for long and has made it count. He will be tested against pace, but he has shown how to dominate spin #INDvsENGTest— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 15, 2024
True
Sarfaraz Khan was definitely pushed under the truck. No way was it his fault - and he may have missed a 100 on Test debut #INDvsENGTest— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 15, 2024
Correct
Rohit Sharma represent whole nation reaction😱— Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) February 15, 2024
Sarfaraz was going to hit Century on his debut! Ravindra Jadeja great knock continues!#SarfarazKhan
#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/1f8SWcoLpf