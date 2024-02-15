IND vs ENG | Twitter buzzes with emotions as Sarfaraz Khan’s debut leaves his father teary-eyed
Sarafraz Khan got his Test debut from Anil Kumble|
BCCI
When a child does wonders in life, it often leaves the parents filled with pride and at times leads to uncontrollable emotions. Similar was the case when Sarafraz Khan received his maiden red-ball cap from legend Anil Kumble during the Rajkot Test leaving his father in tears in the crowd.
After a long break between the second and third Test, India and England were all set to rub shoulders in the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajkot. With added setbacks in the Indian camp, the Men in Blue were all set to test their domestic strength against a strong English unit with Sarafaraz as one of the two debutants.
A few minutes before the Toss, the Mumbaikar was handed his maiden Test cap from former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble along with Dhruv Jurel. The 25-year-old was seen surrounded by the Indian huddle with his parents just behind.
One of the biggest motivators of his son, Sarafraz’s father, Naushad Khan was in the field during the cap presentation ceremony and failed to control his emotions. The Mumbai-bred was seen hugging his father and rubbing off the tears from the eyes of his father and mother who were in the field. Once, touted as the next big thing from Mumbai maidans, Sarafaraz had a journey full of ups and downs and eventually made it to the national team after stockpiling bulk of runs in the domestic circuit.
Aware of his hardships, the Twitterverse could not resist showering their emotions on this.
Emotions took over!
Wholesome moments in Rajkot ❤️🥺— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 15, 2024
How excited are you to see Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel 🧤 in the 3rd #INDvENG Test?#BazBowled #JioCinemaSports #TeamIndia #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries pic.twitter.com/r7VLxGTBxT
What a moment
February 15, 2024
Big day
Big, big day for Sarfaraz Khan. Time to make it count! #IndvsEng— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 15, 2024
Beautiful
The emotions of his father & wife as Sarfaraz Khan finally makes his debut for India ahead of the 3rd #INDvENG test ! Such a beautiful moment this ✨️ #INDvsENGTest • #SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/PtmVf2Z8wj— ishaan (@ixxcric) February 15, 2024
Hope so!
I hope Sarfaraz Khan scores a century.pic.twitter.com/FXARZUINc2— . (@Pushpa__07) February 15, 2024
Lucky!
This is moment a guy or a girl waits all his life and sarfaraz is so lucky to achieve it early ❤️#SarfarazKhan #INDvsENGTest #INDvsENG #dhruvjurel #RohitSharma #jaiswal pic.twitter.com/KhnMidJaly— Arpita Singhal (@arpita_singhal1) February 15, 2024
Absolutely
This must be the video of the Day..!!— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) February 15, 2024
Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel Debut Moment. Watch this at your own risk because this is full of emotions and will make you emotional ❤️pic.twitter.com/pyiGC9xxY7
Happiness!
Sarfaraz Khan's parents when he finally makes his debut pic.twitter.com/88d9QFsgzT— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 15, 2024
True
Heartwarming Video of Sarfaraz Khan with family 🥹#INDvsENGTest #SarfarazKhan #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/xnWq3VN2IA— sarcastic (@Sarcastic_broo) February 15, 2024
India is happy today!
This is not only Sarfaraz’s khan family emotion but this is every Indian family emotion who wants to play for India 🇮🇳 #SarfarazKhan | #INDvENG | #CricketTwitter— Adhirajsinh Jadeja AJ 🇮🇳 (@AdhirajHJadeja) February 15, 2024
pic.twitter.com/NuJkph2m9A