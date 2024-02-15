More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter buzzes with emotions as Sarfaraz Khan’s debut leaves his father teary-eyed

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sarafraz Khan got his Test debut from Anil Kumble

BCCI

When a child does wonders in life, it often leaves the parents filled with pride and at times leads to uncontrollable emotions. Similar was the case when Sarafraz Khan received his maiden red-ball cap from legend Anil Kumble during the Rajkot Test leaving his father in tears in the crowd.

After a long break between the second and third Test, India and England were all set to rub shoulders in the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajkot. With added setbacks in the Indian camp, the Men in Blue were all set to test their domestic strength against a strong English unit with Sarafaraz as one of the two debutants. 

A few minutes before the Toss, the Mumbaikar was handed his maiden Test cap from former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble along with Dhruv Jurel. The 25-year-old was seen surrounded by the Indian huddle with his parents just behind. 

One of the biggest motivators of his son, Sarafraz’s father, Naushad Khan was in the field during the cap presentation ceremony and failed to control his emotions. The Mumbai-bred was seen hugging his father and rubbing off the tears from the eyes of his father and mother who were in the field. Once, touted as the next big thing from Mumbai maidans, Sarafaraz had a journey full of ups and downs and eventually made it to the national team after stockpiling bulk of runs in the domestic circuit. 

Aware of his hardships, the Twitterverse could not resist showering their emotions on this.

