‌IND vs ENG | Twitter buzzes with emotions as Sarfaraz Khan’s debut leaves his father teary-eyed

One of the biggest motivators of his son, Sarafraz’s father, Naushad Khan was in the field during the cap presentation ceremony and failed to control his emotions. The Mumbai-bred was seen hugging his father and rubbing off the tears from the eyes of his father and mother who were in the field. Once, touted as the next big thing from Mumbai maidans, Sarafaraz had a journey full of ups and downs and eventually made it to the national team after stockpiling bulk of runs in the domestic circuit.