IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Wood baits centurion Rohit into Stokes' trap to end wicket drought
Ben Stokes and Mark Wood were chuffed after their plans bore fruit with aplomb in Rajkot on Thursday
BCCI
Consistent hardship coupled with exquisite strategizing often leads to the path of success. Such was the case when Ben Stokes planned to utilize Mark Wood for a barrage of short balls from one end to dismantle the well-set Rohit Sharma and break a mammoth stand on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test.
Despite losing three wickets within the first ten overs of the morning session, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and local boy Ravindra Jadeja stood tall with resilience against the English pacers in the third Test of the series. After the duo had occupied the field for 328 legitimate deliveries and accumulated 204 runs, the visitors pegged back with their short ball ploy eventually reaping dividends against an exhausted-looking Sharma.
The third ball of the 64th over saw Wood bend his back and dish a short ball on middle and off-stump. Sharma tried to get inside the line and pull it over the inner circle but failed to get the desired result as he picked out mid-wicket. The stroke lacked timing and the ball looped off the top edge and ended up rolling into the hand of Stokes as a dolly.
A few balls before the dismissal, the Mumbaikar was looking scratchy against the short-pitched stuff and finally succumbed to the test of patience, leading Wood and Stokes to erupt in jubilation. While the crowd stood on their feet in applause of a scintillating knock from Sharma, the bowler and the fielder roared in ecstasy, governed by their English teammates thereby sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
