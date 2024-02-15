More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to joyous Mark Wood rushing Gill into a false stroke in fiery morning spell

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to joyous Mark Wood rushing Gill into a false stroke in fiery morning spell

480

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mark Wood was elated after drawing the first two scalps of the day in Rajkot

|

Great players outshine the opposition when the odds are stacked against them and the success often leads to unwavering jubilation. It was a similar case when Mark Wood outsmarted Shubman Gill in unfavorable away conditions for pacers and broke into utter jubilation on Day 1 of the third Test.

With the series level at 1-1 ahead of the Rajkot Test, India’s strategy to capitalise on the flat deck saw a down curve when they lost two young guns inside the first six overs of the day. After removing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth over, Wood continued his brilliant spell by getting the better of Gill in his successive over.

The fourth ball of the sixth over saw Wood bend his back from over the wicket and dish a full-pitch delivery in the channel. Gripping the ball almost like a three-quarter seam, the speedster drew Gill on the front foot and brought the outside edge into play. The ball rushed off the surface and deviated a tad away to kiss the outside edge for the wicketkeeper to vouchsafe a regulation catch. 

Seeing the ploy work well in favor of his team, the 34–year–old broke into jubilation after removing the centurion from the previous Test. While Rohit Sharma at the non-striker’s end was utterly disappointed, Wood had a bright smile written all over his face as he was surrounded by his teammates in a celebration huddle. The Twitterverse closely followed this morning spell from the speedster and here’s how they reacted.

Disastrous!

LOL

True

Actually

Gone for a duck!

Can't

Still alive

Not really!

Jetha bhai!

Prince



Get updates! Follow us on

Open all