IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ro-Ball unleashed after 241 balls leaving Ben Stokes in awe

The fifth ball of the 33rd over saw Hartley spray a tossed-up delivery pitched near the off stump and it turned away from the right-hander. Enticed by the flight, Rohit shimmied down the ground in search of a big hit and managed to clear the long-on fence for a six. The ball was not gripping on the surface to a great extent as it was Day 1 of the game and the Hitman intending to reach the pitch of the ball for a big hit was a clear indication of a switch in aggressive body language.