IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ro-Ball unleashed after 241 balls leaving Ben Stokes in awe
Rohit Sharma hit his maiden fifty of the ongoing series in Rajkot|
BCCI
There’s a famous saying in cricket- "Form is temporary but class is permanent". The saying goes with Indian captain Rohit Sharma who unleashed his inner strokeplay on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test against Tom Hartley by smacking his first six in the ongoing series that came after 40.1 overs of batting.
The Indian contingent did not get a good start to the third Test as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rajat Patidar fell prey to Mark Wood and Hartley in the first hour of the morning session. However, an off-form Rohit Sharma showed immense grit and perseverance to take his team out of scrutiny and lead from the front with a maximum leaving Ben Stokes in awe during the second session.
The fifth ball of the 33rd over saw Hartley spray a tossed-up delivery pitched near the off stump and it turned away from the right-hander. Enticed by the flight, Rohit shimmied down the ground in search of a big hit and managed to clear the long-on fence for a six. The ball was not gripping on the surface to a great extent as it was Day 1 of the game and the Hitman intending to reach the pitch of the ball for a big hit was a clear indication of a switch in aggressive body language.
Seeing the intent of the 36-year-old, one-half of Bazball’s ambassador and the captain of England, Ben Stokes was left mesmerized in the field. In addition, this six from Rohit Sharma came after facing 241 deliveries in the ongoing series, and realizing the fact, the Twitterverse went frenzy.
hit goes big!
February 15, 2024
True
Hitman can't stay much without hitting a six!!— 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙮 (@hardy0_9) February 15, 2024
Stepped out and hits a humongous six!#RohitSharma #INDvsENGTest #INDvENG #ENGvsIND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/yRXtX6gob6
1st of many!
Rohit Sharma ARRIVED 🔥🔥— Aarif Lateef 56 (@aariflateef56) February 15, 2024
1st six in this inning
STEP OUT SIX !!#INDvsENGTest #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/E0VMGp83Ah
Shot!
Rohit Sharma ARRIVED 🔥— Sahil (@Vijayfans45) February 15, 2024
STEP OUT SIX !!#INDvENG
#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/kUZ26VheMh
Record leveling six!
Captain Rohit Sharma make Six Ms dhoni level is a test cricket.78 sixes . pic.twitter.com/tj93Cejpis— Ro-Hit-Man (@AlamgirSh1997) February 15, 2024
Hitman is back!
First six by Rohit Sharma in the last 9 Test inning.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 15, 2024
Hitman has truly arrived 🔥. pic.twitter.com/y3jTkpN0wH
Crazy
That Rohit Sharma six was crazyyyy . 🔥#INDvsENGTest #INDvENG #CricketTwitter— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 15, 2024
Big Knock coming soon!
Ye sirf six nahi elaan hai Bade Knock hai 💪🫡💥#RohitSharma— Aryan (@CrazyHitmanFan) February 15, 2024
Big one
1st six of the series by Rohit Sharma 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ePowvLSfM6— VECTOR⁴⁵ (@Vector_45R) February 15, 2024
At last
Finally a six for Rohit Sharma 🫡— Devansh (@AFC_Dev17) February 15, 2024