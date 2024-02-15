IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as seething Rohit slams cap into oblivion after Jadeja sacrifices Sarfaraz for his ton

On the fifth ball of the 82nd over, James Anderson dished a good length delivery angling into Jadeja (at 99*) which the latter jabbed near mid on with soft hands. The striker took a couple of steps forward in an indication to cross over and therefore Sarfaraz at the non-striker’s end took off for a sprint. However, Jadeja on 99* being dubious hesitated to continue for the sprint after seeing Mark Wood pluck the ball in quick time and aim for the stumps. This perplexed Sarfaraz was almost near the halfway mark and had to turn back to reach the bowler's end. But Wood hit the bullseye from the inner ring before the 26-year-old could even make it into the frame.