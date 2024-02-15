IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as seething Rohit slams cap into oblivion after Jadeja sacrifices Sarfaraz for his ton
Sarfaraz Khan's quickfire half-century came to an unfortunate end owing to Ravindra Jadeja's ultra cautious approach while nearing a ton|
BCCI
Time and again, cricket matches have been centerstage to cricketers’s raw emotions in the heat of the moment. A similar act took place on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test when seething Rohit Sharma threw off his cap after Ravindra Jadeja’s desire for a ton led to well-set Sarfaraz Khan’s dismissal.
Despite an early stutter in the first hour of the morning session, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s gargantuan 204-run fourth-wicket stand steadied the ship for the Indian contingent. Although the Indian skipper was dismissed for 131 in the third session, it paved the way for Sarfaraz Khan’s debut fifty which seemed the epitome of an Indian version of Bazball. However, the Mumbaikar fell prey to Jadeja dubiousness to complete a ton and lost his wicket at the stroke of Tea.
On the fifth ball of the 82nd over, James Anderson dished a good length delivery angling into Jadeja (at 99*) which the latter jabbed near mid on with soft hands. The striker took a couple of steps forward in an indication to cross over and therefore Sarfaraz at the non-striker’s end took off for a sprint. However, Jadeja on 99* being dubious hesitated to continue for the sprint after seeing Mark Wood pluck the ball in quick time and aim for the stumps. This perplexed Sarfaraz was almost near the halfway mark and had to turn back to reach the bowler's end. But Wood hit the bullseye from the inner ring before the 26-year-old could even make it into the frame.
Realizing this blunder caused by the stroke of Stumps, captain Rohit Sharma in the dressing room was caught in a rage and he took off the cap from his head and flung it by uttering the Ben Stokes expletive. Although Jadeja went on to score his ton post-dismissal, his drop in strike rate led to his nervy body language in the nineties and eventually led to the sacrifice of Sarfaraz's wicket. The Twitterverse closely followed this contest and here's how they reacted to this dismissal.
