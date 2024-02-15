NZ vs SA | Twitter awestruck after acrobatic Glenn Phillips prowls like Jonty Rhodes to pull off screamer
Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch to dismiss Keegan Petersen|
A cricket field has often witnessed a plethora of iconic moments in its rich history and one of them was scripted during the third Day of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa. Glenn Phillips’ jaw-dropping catch in the third session summoned flashbacks from Jonty Rhodes' glory days.
On the second ball of the 60th over, Matt Henry dished a good length delivery outside the off-stump line and Peterson threw his hands at it for a cut. The ball went like a tracer bullet towards the gully region where Phillips dived to his right and grasped the ball with one hand to pull off a screamer. The reaction time for the fielder was quite less but his acrobatic effort to break the 98-run fifth wicket stand left the bowler and the fielder in utter jubilation. Seeing the 27-year-old prowl like a beast in the field. The Twitterverse could relate such athleticism with the great Jonty Rhodes of South Africa.
