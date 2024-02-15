More Options

‌NZ vs SA | Twitter awestruck after acrobatic Glenn Phillips prowls like Jonty Rhodes to pull off screamer 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch to dismiss Keegan Petersen

A cricket field has often witnessed a plethora of iconic moments in its rich history and one of them was scripted during the third Day of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa. Glenn Phillips’ jaw-dropping catch in the third session summoned flashbacks from Jonty Rhodes' glory days.

Despite trailing 1-0 in the two-match Test series, an second string South African side gave tough competition to the home side by gaining 31 runs lead. David Beddingham and Keegan Peterson consolidated a huge partnership in the third innings of the match after the visitors got a trembling start. The Kiwis had to do something special to break this stand and it came in the form of Glenn Phillips stunning take that left the audience and players in awe.

On the second ball of the 60th over, Matt Henry dished a good length delivery outside the off-stump line and Peterson threw his hands at it for a cut. The ball went like a tracer bullet towards the gully region where Phillips dived to his right and grasped the ball with one hand to pull off a screamer. The reaction time for the fielder was quite less but his acrobatic effort to break the 98-run fifth wicket stand left the bowler and the fielder in utter jubilation. Seeing the 27-year-old prowl like a beast in the field. The Twitterverse could relate such athleticism with the great Jonty Rhodes of South Africa. 

