PCB cancels Haris Rauf's central contract following Australia Test series denial
In a recent development, Pakistan Cricket Board terminated fast bowler Haris Rauf’s central contract as he withdrew from Pakistan’s recent Test series in Australia. Rauf’s response was considered unsatisfactory after being offered his hearing as per the principles of natural justice last month.
Following an extensive hearing led by a PCB committee and incorporating input from all relevant parties, Haris' central contract has been revoked effective from December 1, 2023. Additionally, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) dealing with the speedster's participation in any foreign league will be issued until June 30, 2024.
The PCB emphasized that representing Pakistan is the highest honour and privilege for any athlete. Declining to join Pakistan's Test squad without a medical report or valid reason constitutes a significant breach of the central contract.