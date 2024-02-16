BPL | Twitter reacts as Chattogram spurn chance to lead playoff race with 18-run loss to table toppers Rangpur

‌Rony Talukdar made up for Reeza Hendricks' sluggish start to help Rangpur Riders cruise through the first four overs but Chattogram Challengers pegged back soon after to dismiss both in the space of four balls, leaving the scoreline reading 40/2 at the end of the powerplay. Brandon King and Nurul Hasan followed suit for a combined seven runs after facing nine deliveries each to further hand the momentum to the hosts and leave Rangpur in dire straits at 71/4 after 11 overs. However, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan sparked life bat into the innings with a swashbuckling 68-run partnership at exactly two runs a ball, the former eventually ending up on 62 off just 39 deliveries. Even after the pair departed at the death, Shamim Hossain kept the momentum going with a 17-run blitzkrieg before Hasan Mahmud struck fours on each of his two deliveries to cap off the innings and post a handsome total of 187/8 after 20 overs.