BPL | Twitter reacts as Chattogram spurn chance to lead playoff race with 18-run loss to table toppers Rangpur
Shakib Al Hasan's game changing 62 proved to be the difference between the two teams|
BCB
Chattogram Challengers remained tied in a three team mid-table deadlock on 10 points after failing to chase 187 against Rangpur Riders. Shakib Al Hasan headlined the latter's batting effort with his 62 before Dwaine Pretorius struck thrice in the powerplay to put the game beyond the hosts' reach.
Brief scores: RR 187/8 [Shakib 62(39), Mahedi 34(17); Shepherd 3/27] defeat CC 169/6 [ Shepherd 66(30), Bruce 24(24); Pretorius 3/14] by 18 runs
The Challengers' chase followed a similar narrative as their rivals, only without the middle-order saviours. Dwaine Pretorius proved to be the wrecker-in-chief as he scalped the top three within the powerplay while conceding just 14 runs in his full quota to have the opposition reeling at 39/3 after six overs. Thereon it was a huge uphill struggle for Chattogram despite the generous offering of dew at the stadium. By the time Tom Bruce and skipper Shuvagata Hom succumbed to Mahedi in the 12th over after scraping their way into the 20s, the required run rate had already touched 14 an over. Shepherd gave the innings some late impetus with a lightning 66 but it was only enough to get his team to 169/6.
Tweet of the day
Last Tweet of the Day , Hope Rangpur Riders win .#BPL2024 #BPL #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/xkf5NLMTke— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Whats going on
What are you doing Shepherd?? 😂#BPL #BPL2024 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/mkBxYOQJAr— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Gets his first wicket
Hasan Mahmud Gets his first wicket. Rehman out .#BPL #BPL2024 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/icysQcyPlV— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Incredible
Yet again made an incredible 5 of 3 balls— nadim Ahmad (@AhmadSixth) February 16, 2024
And went for 32 runs in 3 overs without getting a wicket.
He is just a slogger and terrible terrible bowler @JimmyNeesh#bpl#BPL2024#Bangladeshpremiereleague https://t.co/lHwnn2OZIy
Back to back sixes
Shepherd with Back 2 Back Sixes .#BPL #BPL2024 #BabarAzam #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/n47rT8OKkw— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Just amazing
How can you play this shot Shamim?? Just amazing.#BPL2024 #BPL #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/6YaZSjL0yn— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Playing really well
Started to watch BPL after some days . Shakib Playing really well.#BPL #BPL2024— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Not a good comparison
@JimmyNeesh— nadim Ahmad (@AhmadSixth) February 16, 2024
Is like Chinese products, either to the moon or else till evening only 😂#BPL#Bangladeshpremiereleague#BPL24
Good old days
I remember bpl once had ab de villiers,warner smith,gayle,mccullum,buttler,rashid,narine,russ,pollard,archer,pooran,watson etc— ` (@NPrithibi11) February 16, 2024
Back to back
Shakib Al Hasan scored back to back half centuries in BPL. He scored a half century against Chottogram today.#BPL2024#BPL#ShakibAlHasan #Cricket#Bcb pic.twitter.com/PrH8ndvoDq— Md Ifran Ali Bijoy 🇧🇩 (@IfranAliBijoy20) February 16, 2024
Brilliant
"Shakib Strikes Again: Another Brilliant Half Century from the King!"#BPL #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/zHavk2RF2X— PSL - Pakistan Super League (@mdshiipu) February 16, 2024
Things changed now
The more shakh Mahedi Hasan has been playing the more I'm liking him. I've never actually liked him but that's changed now #BPL— Jawad (@JawadMS13) February 16, 2024